Asian stocks fall after Fed minutes point to faster rate hike

Rising US yields are supporting the dollar; gold fades SHANGHAI, Jan.6 (Reuters) – Asian stock markets collapsed on Thursday and European stocks were poised to open lower after Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed faster-than-expected rate hikes interest rates due to concerns about persistent inflation. US stocks sold overnight after investors interpreted minutes from the December Fed meeting as more hawkish than expected. Fed policymakers have said that a “very tight” labor market and uninterrupted inflation could force it to raise interest rates earlier than expected and start cutting its overall holdings as a second drag on the move. economy, according to the minutes. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register now “Of course, if you anticipate a faster rate of Fed price cuts, it doesn’t translate well for Asian asset classes, so you’re probably going to see more outflows from the region, which is will translate into both weaker equities and also depreciating pressures on the currency front, ”said Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privée in Hong Kong. Concerns about rising U.S. rates combined with growing concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant to weigh on riskier assets. Read more The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell nearly 1.5% in afternoon trading before narrowing some losses. Australian stocks (.AXJO) fell 2.74% in their largest daily percentage decline since early September 2020, and the Japanese Nikkei stock index (.N225) fell 2.88%, its strongest daily decline since June. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 1% as continuing COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on outlook despite private sector survey showing activity in China’s service sector has grown faster in December. Read more European equities were also expected to open sharply lower, with pan-regional Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 2.07% early in the session. German DAX futures fell 1.7% and FTSE futures fell 1.43%. The minutes showed that Fed officials were uniformly concerned about the pace of price increases that promised to persist, alongside global supply bottlenecks “through” 2022. read more The Nasdaq (.IXIC) plunged more than 3% on Wednesday in its largest single-day percentage decline since February, and the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell the most since November 26, when news of the Omicron variant hit world markets for the first time. “There is a risk that the Fed will fall into the trap of making policy mistakes because it may need to raise interest rates faster than expected, but given when it comes out of quantitative easing, this could coincide with a slowdown in economic conditions. cycle and also lower inflation on base effects, ”Casanova said. The minutes also pushed US Treasury yields higher across the curve. The US 10-year yield hit its highest level since April 2021 above 1.73% on Thursday and was last at 1.7299%, against a close of 1.7030% on Wednesday. The policy-sensitive US 2-year yield hit a new 22-month high of 0.8380%, while the 5-year yield held close to highs last seen in February 2020. The rise in US yields continued to support a firm dollar, although the currency lost ground against the yen after hitting five-year highs earlier this week, falling 0.21% to 115.86. The euro weakened 0.05% to $ 1.1307 while the dollar index climbed by the same margin to 96.228. In commodities markets, global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.91% to $ 79.14 a barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.89% to $ 80.08 a barrel after producers of OPEC + have agreed to increase production and on an increase in US stocks. Read more Spot gold fell 0.38% to $ 1,802.91 an ounce as rising US bond yields tarnished the precious metal’s luster. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register now Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

