COVID protocols fully implemented for Manchester City – News





With our Emirates FA Cup third round match against Manchester City set to pass the 10,000 threshold, supporters are legally required to fully comply with the government’s Plan B protocols in order to participate in the match. To avoid any doubt this is a mandatory requirement and must be fully met in order to access The County Ground for Friday’s game. No refund will be given to those who are refused entry in the evening due to non-compliance, and the club accepts no responsibility for late entry after kick-off. Therefore, we urge all supporters to arrive early on Friday evening and have your COVID Pass ready for checks, please also make sure you are wearing a face cover. It is a requirement that face covers be worn by fans over the age of 11 at all times except when eating or drinking or while sitting in your seat. Additionally, please do not bring bags to reduce the waiting time while they are searched before entering the stadium, nor will there be on-site parking on Fridays. We would like to remind fans that anyone 18 years of age or older will NOT be permitted to enter the game, unless they provide proof of any of the following: Proof of vaccination Show a Covid Pass on the NHS app to show that they received the two vaccinated vaccine doses at least 14 days before the game. To facilitate access, the Covid Pass must be downloaded into your mobile phone wallet.

Supporters without a smartphone can apply for a Covid Pass letter from the NHS. Click here for more details. (We recommend that you also bring a hard copy of Covid Pass and NHS emails or texts in the event of a phone or network failure.) WHERE b. Lateral flow tests Lateral flow test results carried out no earlier than 48 hours before kick-off should be recorded on the NHS app. Click here for more information on how to record the result of your lateral flow test. The NHS will send either an email or text stating the test results to be displayed at the stadium entry point. The physical test itself will not be acceptable as evidence. WHERE vs. Medical exemptions Provide proof of official medical exemption on the NHS Pass. https://www.gov.uk/guidance/covid-19-medical-exemptions-proving-you-are-unable-to-get-vaccinated#the-nhs-covid-pass-for-people-who-are- medically-exempt-from-vaccinations We remind fans that the turnstiles will be open from 6 p.m. on Friday to allow more time for checks.

