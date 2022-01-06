Goyal calls for transparency, at the highest level of integrity in the stock markets

Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called for transparency and the highest level of integrity in the stock markets.

Addressing the National Stock Exchange (NSE) function to mark the Silver Jubilee celebration of 25 years of Nifty Index and 20 years of launching derivatives markets in India, he said it would allow households to increase their income through investment in addition to encouraging foreign investors.

“I think perception matters in the financial world, and therefore it is imperative that we put in place a strong system to maintain the highest level of integrity and transparency, which will encourage every Indian to invest in the stock market and enable households to look at more income through investment in addition to encouraging foreign investors ”,

Goyal said the NSE has been able to eliminate many bad practices and has brought more transparency to the operation of the exchange.

“On a lighter note, a lot of people miss the charm and excitement of trading in the ring like it used to be, but I think given the current market dynamics and the size of the markets I’m sure. that the ring could not handle this level of trading volumes, ”he said.

Goyal said India has gained respect around the world, with its robust technical solutions to handle large volumes of trade. “It is equally relevant that all financial products go through the prism of ‘trust, transparency and accountability’ so that they can turn into a rainbow of colors for investors,” he said. .

He added that stock exchanges play a central role in bringing capital to both the industrial and service sector and that they channel household savings and institutional flows for capital formation.

Goyal quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Wealth creation is good, but for me the real value of our securities market lies in their contribution to the nation’s development, to the improvement of all sectors and to the well-being of the vast majority. citizens.”

“With this in mind, capital markets can become a source of finance for productive purposes like infrastructure and agriculture, which can benefit the vast majority of our population. In addition, commodity derivatives markets can be used to eliminate risks for farmers, ”he said.

The Union Minister said India was on the path to unprecedented economic growth. Rising economic indicators have highlighted India and its true potential and capacity.

“We had the highest exports in Indian history. In December 2021, merchandise exports amounted to USD 37 billion, up about 37% from last year. Exports have exceeded $ 30 billion for nine consecutive months. a record every month since April 2021, “he said, adding:” Moody’s recently upgraded India’s rating, we had the highest FDI ever, we see a strong collection of TPS, an ecosystem Startup, Mfg Record and PMI Services – to name a few indicators! “

He said the government under Prime Minister Modi has been working in mission mode to reduce the burden of compliance. He called on the NSE to create a single KYC system for all business and financial transactions like the NSWS.

“Recently, we launched the national one-stop-shop system, a one-stop-shop portal, was launched on a pilot basis created which is a one-stop-shop portal for business approvals and permits,” Goyal said, adding : “Is it possible to implement a one-stop-shop portal to set up a common and robust KYC system for stock brokers, mutual funds and custodians etc.” “

Hailing NSE for being recognized as the largest derivatives exchange in the world for 2019 and 2020, he said it would greatly contribute to India’s growth.

As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said the next 25 years will be ‘Amrit Kaal’ for India and the NSE as well, in a way that defines India’s future and the future investment in India. NSE adds to this dynamic with its Nifty 50 index, which has become somewhat of the “Stock of the Nation.” The index has risen 15 times over the past 25 years, symbolizing the growth potential of Indian economy. He has made the common man a part of India’s growth story. I am sure the Nifty 50 will continue to play a very important role in making GIFT City a financial center international. NSE symbolizes New India’s commitment to strong economic growth. “

He also gave a Seven Sutras mantra for stock market growth, which includes safeguarding the interests of small retail investors and MSMEs by improving their financial literacy, launching financial products tailored to their risk appetite and meeting their investment needs, the strong need for participants to be well informed about the products in which they invest, encourage the change of sentiment from speculation to diversification, from momentary gains to building long-term portfolios , bringing ease and simplicity to products that include launching products in regional languages ​​and working with schools and colleges to imbue investing and trading skills at a young age.

This also includes reducing volatility and sudden spikes to broaden the investor base and induce strong capital formation, and follow international best practices (Wall Street, NASDAQ, etc.) and aim to be in the top three. stock exchanges in the world.

He said we must all make a New Year’s resolution to help make the stock markets a frontier to meet a $ 5,000 billion savings target. “India cannot become a developed country without a world-class securities and commodities market,” he said, quoting Prime Minister Modi.

“Let us work together to deepen our markets and create an ‘Aatmanirbhar financial market’ so that Indian companies do not have to look to other markets for financing and risk management needs,” he said. .

