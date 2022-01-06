Nasdaq drops 500 points as Fed minutes suggest earlier-than-expected rate hike





The new year took a bad turn on Wednesday, as stocks ended sharply lower amid concerns about rising interest rates, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit another record high. The Dow Jones finished lower 392 points, or 1.07%, at 36,407, while the Nasdaq lost 522 points, losing 3.34% and the S&P 500 fell 1.94%. The results contrasted sharply with Tuesday’s close when the Dow Jones climbed 200 points to a high. The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its December meeting, which indicated that the U.S. central bank may have to hike interest rates sooner than expected. “Participants generally noted that, given their individual outlook for the economy, labor market, and inflation, it might become warranted to raise the federal funds rate earlier or at a faster rate than that. that the participants had anticipated, “said the minutes. “Some participants also noted that it might be appropriate to start shrinking the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet relatively soon after starting to raise the federal funds rate.” Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth, said that at first glance, the December FOMC minutes were hawkish, and market reaction backs it up. “The dollar and yields collapse after the exit and stocks hit daily lows,” Hodge said. “The fact that FOMC participants are discussing faster and more aggressive rate hikes, as well as a faster pace of balance sheet normalization (QT) than the last hike, indicates that the Fed has put the stock market on the back burner. decrease.” Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer of the Independent Advisor Alliance, said that given the twin concerns of rising inflation and the potential for negative growth surprises, “you can see why it is urgent to complete their reduction as quickly as possible, while leaving an option for the time of the first rate hike. “ The publication of the minutes put additional pressure on the already struggling tech sector. Adobe (ADBE) – Get the Adobe Inc. shares ended down 7.14% after UBS lowered the company to buy neutral. Salesforce.com (CRM) – Get salesforce.com, inc. Reporting, which was also downgraded by UBS, lost 8.27%. Salesforce.com was included in Barron’s 22 undervalued stock list. Private job growth totaled 807,000 in December, according to a report by payroll company ADP. The results exceeded the Dow Jones estimate of 375,000 as well as November’s gain of 505,000. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, edged up to $ 80.07 a barrel on Wednesday. Beyond the meat (PARND) – Get Beyond Meat Report, Inc. shares fell 5.1% even after the plant-based meat substitute maker said it was teaming up with Yum Brands’ (YUM) – Get Yum! Report from Brands, Inc. KFC will deploy Beyond Fried Chicken.

