Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rate signal





BEIJING Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw the minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign that the US central bank could raise interest rates faster to calm the ‘inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Oil prices have fallen. On Wednesday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 fell from its highest daily margin in four months. Notes released Thursday at the Fed’s meeting last month showed policymakers believe the U.S. labor market is almost healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer necessary. Traders took this as a sign that the Fed could be more aggressive in reversing the stimulus measures that are pushing stock prices up. The report “pummeled the markets” by upsetting expectations that the Fed’s earlier plans were stalled, Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.7% to 3,571.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.1% to 28,721.49. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.6% to 22,774.93. Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,942.54 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 fell 1.5% to 7,449.80. New Zealand and Jakarta fell while Singapore and Bangkok gained. The Fed indicated in mid-December that plans to cut stimulus would be accelerated after US consumer inflation hit a 39-year high. It shook investors who had been encouraged by rising corporate profits and the spread of coronavirus vaccinations. Despite this, the S&P 500 ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 1.9% on Wednesday to 4,700.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 36,407.11, falling from the previous day’s record. The Nasdaq composite fell 3.3% to 15,100.17 in its largest single-day decline in 11 months. Bond yields, or the difference between today’s market price and payment at maturity, widened after the Fed notes came out. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill, the benchmark for fixing rates on mortgages and other loans, fell from 1.68% to 1.70%. The Fed minutes showed policymakers worried that inflation would spread to more areas of the economy and last longer than expected. They discussed the possible need to raise short-term interest rates at a faster rate and allow bond purchases that pump money into the financial system to decline more quickly. Four out of five S&P 500 stocks fell. Tech companies have been the biggest drag in the market. Microsoft fell 3.8% and software maker Adobe lost 7.1%. In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 76 cents to $ 77.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 86 cents to $ 77.85 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 86 cents to $ 79.94 a barrel in London. It rose 80 cents from the previous session to $ 80.80. The dollar fell to 115.93 yen from 116.16 yen on Wednesday. The euro rose to $ 1.1317 from $ 1.1311.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/asian-stocks-follow-wall-st-lower-after-fed-rates-signal/600132770/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos