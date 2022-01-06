30 ideas including 9 choices with at least 40% advantages





The US stock market had another bumper year, with the S&P 500 returning 29% to investors.

RBC’s U.S. Equity Strategy team expects 2022 to be a year of strong, but more subdued, returns.

The bank’s best stock ideas for the new year feature several with the potential for outstanding returns. The US stock market ended 2021 with another record performance, with the S&P 500 returning 29% to investors, bringing the cumulative return of the index for three consecutive years to more than 100%. This is the first time the index has posted a triple-digit three-year return since the tech bubble of the late 1990s, according to Bank of America. Double-digit annual returns are now becoming almost commonplace for the S&P 500. Over the past 10 years, the average annual return for the U.S. stock market has been around 14%, according to officialdata.org. This compares to an average annual return of just 1% over the previous decade. Today, after a spectacular decade-long bull rally, investors are rightly asking, “What’s next? “ The consensus among most investment banks and asset managers is that stocks remain the asset class to invest in, but the high double-digit returns of the previous decade are no longer a guarantee. “Our US Equity Strategy team expects 2022 to be a year of strong, but more subdued returns compared to 2021, supported by a strong economic environment, earnings and cash flow, and believes that stocks remain attractive relative to bonds for now, although less than a year ago. “Graeme Pearson, global head of research for RBC Capital Markets, said in a Jan. 4 research note. Despite the more subdued outlook, RBC’s Top 30 Annual Stock Picks for Q1 2022 feature a number of heavy hitters with a potential return of 40% or more. The list is a collection of the best ideas from RBC analysts for the year and is updated quarterly. Since its inception in December 2019, the list has returned 39% to investors, or 14 percentage points above the STOXX Europe 600 Index, but 12 percentage points below the S&P 500. This year, the list is notably overweight in the energy sector, which matches the outlook for RBC’s US equity strategy for the year. The team’s strategists recommend balancing value and growth over a 6 to 12 month period, with an overweight in financials, energy and technology stocks. The list is also informed by many of the bank’s flagship research products that focus on the disruptive forces that will transform the world. In 2021, the bank released a detailed global report outlining five themes investors need to understand to prepare for the coming years, in which it highlighted the 71 companies best positioned to take advantage of these themes. Eleven stocks from this larger report are currently in the Top 30 list. Below is the full list of actions with all the information up to date as of January 4th. The implied all-in return is a combination of the price change returns and dividends.

