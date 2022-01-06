



Our Next Energy (ONE) claims to have extracted 1,210 km from its Model S mule during a trip to Michigan Photo of our next energy Content of the article Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla Model S, traveling 1,210 kilometers before recharging. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article ONE aims to start producing batteries that will provide approximately double the range of range of most existing electric vehicles by the end of 2023, according to Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Battery cranking says test proves it can double the range of a Tesla Back to video We plan to build (batteries) in North America and believe it can be done economically, Ijaz said in an interview. ONE has focused on developing an advanced long-range battery that uses safer, more durable materials, while packing more power in a smaller, cheaper package. Ijaz, a 30-year industry veteran, is a former senior executive at Apple and A123 Systems, where he led EV battery systems development teams. More on this topic Lucid's Air EV outshines Tesla with an EPA-certified range rating of 520 miles Ford Forms 'Circular' Supply Chain With Electric Vehicle Battery Recycler Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article For the ONEs Gemini battery, Ijaz said: We want to eliminate both nickel and cobalt, but we don't want to give up energy density. We aim to reinvent battery chemistry as well as cell architecture to provide at least 750 miles of range between charges. If you put that much energy on board, you're ready for whatever the customer asks for, a round trip from Detroit to Chicago or towing a trailer. ONE's range goal is far beyond even today's best electric vehicles, including the Lucid Air, which offers just over 804 km of range in the top-of-the-range version. Ijaz said that ONE chose a Tesla Model S to showcase their prototype battery because it has a fairly high efficiency and a large enough battery that provides enough space to accommodate the ONE battery. The tests were carried out during a test drive across Michigan in late December, at an average speed of 55 miles per hour (88 km / h), ONE said.

