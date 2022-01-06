City of Toronto lays off 461 workers for failing to follow COVID-19 vaccination policy – Toronto





The city of Toronto has laid off 461 employees for failing to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a press release on Wednesday, officials said that as of Sunday’s deadline for complying with the mandate, about 98.6% of the city’s active workforce said they were fully immunized, which represents approximately 32,478 employees. The statement said that 461 employees who had not received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine or had not reported their vaccination status were laid off. Read more: Ontario Reports 2,081 People with COVID in Hospital, 11,582 New Cases “These employees had been suspended without pay and had not been scheduled to work and, therefore, had not counted against current staffing levels,” the statement said. Thirty-seven additional employees are currently on temporary leave pending a decision on the accommodation requests. The story continues under the ad There are also 248 workers who have reported receiving a dose and from this week they will have meetings with managers and union representatives as appropriate. The City said if it turns out the employee still does not have a second dose, he could be fired, but “consideration will be given” to those who have made an appointment for a second dose. Read more: Toronto Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for City Contractors The City also noted that workers who cannot get vaccinated for a reason protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code will be provided with accommodation. Trending Stories Ontario boy ‘Coach Cal’ makes Ellen DeGeneres cry with passionate pep talk

Omicron and living with COVID: why the new variant could change the timeline The City’s vaccination policy was first announced in August 2021. “Since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccination policy, the City has offered various supports to staff, including education opportunities, paid time off to get vaccinated and certain workplace vaccination clinics. City divisions are monitoring compliance and planning for a possible reduction in staff due to non-compliance, ”the statement said. “Employees whose jobs were terminated were suspended without pay for several weeks prior to this termination notice and contingency plans are in place to ensure continuity of service. “ 98.6 percent of #CityofTO staff complied with # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE Vaccination policy. Press release : https://t.co/e2ZisvI00i – City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 5, 2022 The story continues under the ad















