Alaska economists reflect on state labor market attrition

Foodrunner Amanda is preparing to deliver entrees at 49th State Brewing in downtown Anchorage this summer. The restaurant had dozens of job vacancies. (Jeff Chen / Alaska Public Media)

During a two-year pandemic, economists in Alaska have kept a particularly close eye on state labor data for things like unemployment and vacancies.

However, as the number of jobs has rebounded, more attention is being paid to the “workforce churn rate”, which is not only a description of job vacancies, but also items. such as the number of workers actually occupying those jobs and the number of quits or retirees.

And a somewhat new tool in Alaska that helps examine the churn rate is called JOLTS: the Job Openings and Workforce Turnover Survey, like recently written by Department of Labor economist Neal Fried. Fried says JOLTS can offer economists and policymakers more much needed information.

The following transcript has been edited slightly for clarity.

Neal fried: I’ll tell you, now we can use whatever information we can get, because these are the strangest, most chaotic, mysterious and often seemingly contradictory trends happening in the job market all at once . So any information that helps us try to figure out what’s going on right now is helpful.

Casey grove: Tell me about the results of the JOLT investigation that you saw in the report you wrote.

NF: We have always known that Alaska has a high job market. People are entering and leaving our labor market. We have the most seasonal economy and labor market in the country. So it’s always a bit hectic there. And then we look at that data, and we have the second highest hiring rate in the country, when we looked at the data for August. At that time, the job vacancy rate was the highest in the country, the separation rate was the second, and the quit rate was the fourth. This therefore reinforces the fact that Alaska has a labor market that is on the move. And in a sense, that’s always been kind of a benefit for people looking for work, because even though we don’t see job growth, because there’s more turnover here than most. places, it offers opportunities for people looking for a job. This can obviously create headaches for employers, but it’s no surprise that we are above average on most of these metrics.

CG: So, is it a good thing or not?

NF: I think it depends on who you are. They carried out a survey, at the national level, people who quit their jobs, then went to look for another job. And in most cases, most of these people have seen their wages increase. You know, so for those people who are looking for a job, or looking to change jobs, or looking for a new career, this is an incredible opportunity, actually. For employers, of course, this is a huge challenge. So it really depends on which side of the equation you’re looking at. And what, for me, is the most interesting thing: how long is it going to last? And I dare not even try to predict that. But when you think about it, it’s hard to think about it right now, with the sub-zero weather we know, but summer isn’t that far away. And, you know, starting in March, our job market starts to thaw out. Right now we are losing jobs. We are still in November, December, January, February, but they will start growing in March and April, May. What’s going to happen ? And when that happens, and I know it’s a big concern for a lot of employers who are tied to the seasonal sector of our economy.

CG: Is all this uncertainty good for economists? I mean, it looks like your services are in high demand. We need you more than ever, Neal.

NF: Oh, yeah, that’s a good question. You know, I hope so. But I don’t know if it’s really true or not. I mean, from an economist’s point of view, and from an old labor economist’s point of view in particular, I mean, it’s fascinating. It’s not something that I think a single person would have ever thought was a possible scenario. Now we have already had labor shortages. I mean, this is nothing new. But for this reason, being essentially in an environment of recession, an environment where there are fewer jobs today than a few years ago, but where there are still labor shortages. And in all the past recessions, job seekers struggled to find work, the number of quits was going down, because normally you are not going to quit your job if you think there is not another one. . And in this environment, it was like before. But that, we saw this change happen. That’s what’s incredibly interesting, and it was totally unpredictable, I think.