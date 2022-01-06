Pfizer and BioNTech to Develop Shingles Vaccine, Following Success of COVID-19 Vaccine





A vial and syringe can be seen in front of a Pfizer and Biontech logo displayed in this illustration taken on January 11, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register now

Jan. 5 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Germany’s BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) to develop mRNA-based vaccine against viral shingles, collaborating for the third time after the success of their COVID vaccine- 19 based on the same technology. Pfizer, which is investing $ 150 million in the latest deal, partnered with BioNTech in 2018 for an influenza vaccine and again in 2020 for the COVID-19 vaccine which was used worldwide and generated billion in sales for businesses. The companies said on Wednesday they plan to begin clinical trials of the shingles vaccine, which will combine Pfizer’s antigen technology and BioNTech’s Messenger RNA platform technology, in the second half of 2022. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register now MRNA vaccines cause the human body to make a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response. BioNTech is also developing a technology-based vaccine targeting malaria. If successful, the shingles vaccine will compete with the two-dose Shingrix vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), which was approved by the US FDA in 2017. The vaccine generated approximately £ 2 billion in revenue in 2020. An estimated one million cases of shingles occur each year in the United States, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BioNTech spokeswoman Jasmina Alatovic said “there is still a high unmet medical need” for a vaccine against the infection. Shingles usually develops in older people who have had chickenpox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when they are younger. Its hallmark is a painful rash that goes away within a month in most cases, but can sometimes lead to nerve pain which may persist for longer. Pfizer and BioNTech have said they will share the development costs and gross profits from future sales of the shingles vaccine. Pfizer will provide BioNTech with $ 225 million as an upfront payment, including a cash payment of $ 75 million. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register now Report by Ankur Banerjee and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

