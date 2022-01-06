Millions of businesses will be impacted by New York’s new payroll law. Here’s how to take advantage





New York City has a long history as a Mecca for some of the world’s brightest minds and most sought-after talent. If the competition weren’t enough as it is, NYC just took a seemingly small step that will prove to extend its lead considerably after passing a new law requiring employers to post wages on job postings. And its effects will be felt among businesses across the country in April when it is enacted. The law, created to help eliminate common anti-worker and discriminatory practices in the workplace, has been hailed by the general public for its efforts to promote corporate transparency. But it also comes with the grim reality that for many the Great Resignation will increase and the mass exodus of personnel will reach new heights for companies in the United States battling the incredibly competitive pandemic. talent war. At least that’s what the story tells of those who are blind to the surprisingly bright glimmers of hope of the Pay Transparency Act. Here’s how businesses can benefit from passing NYC’s new pay transparency laws, wherever they are. 1. It saves time (and with that, money) By accepting applications from candidates who do not know your salary scale, you are not only wasting their time, you are also wasting yours. Imagine going out looking for a home and being told that you have to wait until closing day for the price to be revealed to you. Sure, there are averages and rough numbers, but employment, like real estate, can vary wildly – and in some cases, arbitrarily. For example, the average salary of a marketing manager at Cond Nast is $ 76,000. Meanwhile, a marketing director from Google earns almost double at just under $ 150,000, according to data from Glass door. This means for candidates that they often find themselves applying blindly for positions without knowing whether the company meets even their minimum pay requirements. Thus, by publicly displaying your minimum and maximum salary range on your job posting, you will be effectively presenting candidates. In return, you will only receive applicants who would gladly accept the compensation you are considering offering, saving you time and money. 2. It can help you attract candidates Salary is the most important part of a job offer, according to SHRM, so if you want to get more respondents, you need to include what matters to potential applicants. Yet many hesitate on the premise that their salary may hinder, rather than help, their chances of acquiring top talent. It’s no secret that New York Firms Pay Above National Average. But that doesn’t mean businesses in other cities across the country can’t compete with – if not beat – New York City wages. In fact, while New York City is above the national average, it does not rank in the top five for Highest-paid American cities, the top five cities being San Jose, California, Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Stamford, Connecticut, Washington, DC and Seattle, respectively. That said, you might be pleasantly surprised to find that your salary goals are comparable to or even better than those in major cities. And if not, it could be a sign that it’s time to reassess how much you should pay your employees. Find out if your salary range is in the “competitive” field by consulting the salary data by region and profession from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. 3. It promotes a positive corporate culture While the vast majority of companies still hide a position’s pay scale, leaving candidates guessing, those with salary levels will immediately become more attractive to candidates. But not just in terms of acquiring new employees, but also in terms of retaining your existing workforce. Indeed, the law does more than expose the salary scale of a position and provide potential candidates with financial information. It is a demonstration of integrity and mutual respect, which builds trust and instills confidence. In turn, this creates a more positive corporate culture where staff trust their employer to respect and with that, value them and their time. And with that, they are more likely to stay happy in their business. Keep in mind that in the midst of the Great Resignation, some of the strangest strategies are also the most effective. Because people don’t just walk away from gainful employment. They seek out new opportunities and trade one employer for another, in what is more precisely the “Big Shuffle”. The companies that succeed in attracting the best talent are those with a clearly heightened value proposition (and promise), and while it may start with small factors like fair and transparent wages, it ends in a culture of positive company and a happily employed team on the inside that those on the outside want to be a part of.

