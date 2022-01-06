Toronto home sales lead to 2021 record despite weaker December





TORONTO – A rebound in demand for homes in Toronto has contributed to record residential real estate sales and prices in 2021 despite falling in December. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said on Thursday that a record 121,712 homes were sold through its MLS system last year, up 28% from 2020 and 7.7% above the previous 2016 record of 113,040. The average selling price hit a high of $ 1.095 million, up 17.8% from a previous year’s high of $ 929,636 as new listings failed to keep pace with sales. “Despite the continuing waves of COVID-19, demand for owned housing has maintained an all-time high in 2021,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger. He said job creation and extremely low borrowing costs have helped sales growth. Read more: Toronto area home sales hit November record, prices hit all-time highs The story continues under the ad “These factors have supported not only a continued demand for ground-facing homes, but also a resurgence of the condominium segment.” Trending Stories ANALYSIS: Internal government polls show clear changes in attitude towards COVID-19

Canada Heading For Nursing Shortage ‘Beyond Anything We’ve Known’: Experts Overall sales in the city of Toronto’s “416” area code jumped 36.8% on demand for condos, while sales in surrounding suburbs of the Greater Toronto Area were up 23.8%. 6%. “Tense market conditions prevailed in the GTA and the Greater Golden Horseshoe in 2021, with a lack of inventory noted in all types of homes. The result has been intense competition among buyers, pushing up double-digit selling prices year over year, ”added Jason Mercer, chief market analyst for TRREB. He said the only way to moderate price growth is to add housing supply, as history has shown that additional taxes on primary residences and foreign buyers have not been the solutions. Sales in December fell 15.7% to 6,031 from the record high of 7,154 set in December 2020. Average selling prices rose 24.2 percent to $ 1.16 million as new listings fell 11.9 percent to 5,174.















