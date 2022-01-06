Nomi Health buys Artemis Health for $ 200 million





Payments startup Nomi Health has acquired Artemis Health, which uses data to help U.S. employers refine healthcare offerings, in a $ 200 million deal. Why is this important: The pairing of the two payment-focused startups is part of an ongoing wave of consolidation in digital health, where like-minded small businesses combine their strengths to complete their offering. Other examples of the trend include: Telehealth giant Teladoc to acquire Livongo, a virtual diabetes-focused care provider for $ 18.5 billion.

Carbon Health clinic operator purchase Alertive Healthcare remote monitoring startup for an undisclosed amount.

the merge of Headspace and Ginger, two mental health care providers. The details: While Nomi directly links employers to healthcare providers, Artemis analyzes employers’ healthcare budgets to reduce weight. The combined companies will build on complementary strengths, providing customers with a wider range of tools to choose from and cover the benefits.

Artemis brings in existing partnerships with 500 employers and health plans, including GE Appliances, Intuit and JB Hunt.

Nomi will continue to develop its COVID-19 response program, which currently includes 200 pop-up clinics and seven labs.

Acquisition follows Nomi Healths $ 110 Million Series A Round, co-led by Rose Park Advisors and Arbor Ventures.

The 120-person Artemis team joins the Nomi Health team of over 2,000 people. What do they say : “If we were to save America’s healthcare system, we need to rewire it to work quickly,” says Mark Newman, founder and CEO of Nomi. “This is our approach.” The bottom line: “The healthcare delivery industry is maturing and part of that is the consolidation from single solutions to suites and platforms,” says Steven Wardell, digital health consultant for growing consulting firm Wardell Advisors. Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Livongo deal was $ 18.5 million, not $ 18.5 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/nomi-health-acquires-artemis-health-cc85e599-5764-481e-b3b6-76c793ec31de.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

