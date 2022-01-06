The textile stock soars 94% in one week. Do you own?





Stock exchange today: Despite low biases in the Indian secondary market, some quality stocks with strong fundamentals have managed to deliver exceptional returns to its shareholders. This also includes some penny stocks. AK Spintex shares are one of the penny stocks that have given multibagger returns to its shareholders over the past month. In fact, over the past week, AK Spintex’s stock price has gone from 24.50 to 47.60, registering an increase of about 94 percent during this period. AK Spintex share price history The textile stock had closed at BSE levels of 24.50 per share on December 30, 2021 and today it has reached 5% of the circuit above 47.60 levels, providing around 94% return to its shareholders in a week. Over the past month, this multibagger stock has grown from 20.70 levels each at 47.60 levels per share, an increase of about 130% during this period. Over the past 6 months, this stock has jumped by about 25 to 47.60, appreciating to almost 90 percent during this period. Likewise over the past year, this stock of multi-bagging machines has grown from 22.50 to 47.60 levels, increasing by approximately 110% during this year. Impact on investors Based on AK Spintex stock price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock a week ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 1.94 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in that multibagger penny stock a month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 2.30 lakh today when it would become 1.90 lakh in the last 6 months. Likewise, over the past year this multibagger penny stock has reportedly turned 1 lakh to 2.10 lakh today, if an investor had remained invested in this textile penny stock throughout this period. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



