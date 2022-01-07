Opinion: These market pros are stubbornly bullish about stocks — and you should be worried about this

Wall Streets buys the downside mentality sabotages the upside potential of the stock markets. This is because this mindset prevents investor sentiment from becoming bearish enough to support more than a relatively anemic rally.
The downward buying trends of investors are illustrated in the chart below, which plots the recommended average exposure to equities, using the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.47%
as a benchmark, among a subset of short-term stock market timers tracked by my audit firm. This average is measured by the Hulbert Stock Newsletter Sentiment Index (HSNSI).
Notice the higher and higher lows the HSNSI has plunged into during times of market weakness over the past two years. March 2020 was the last time the HSNSI fell solidly into the excessively bearish zone, which I defined in previous columns as the lowest 10% of readings since 2000. The HSNSI plunged to touch the edge top of that decile in September 2020, and in subsequent periods of market weakness, it hasn’t even declined until then.
This trend of higher and higher lows is worrying because it means that the base of market sentiment is gradually weakening. This meant that we were much closer to the peak of the bull markets, which will be characterized by the last bear throwing in the towel and deciding that each dip is an aggressive buying opportunity.
The classic illustration of such a peak came in March 2000, when the dot-com bubble burst. Incredibly, the market’s overall timers turned more bullish following the first 10% correction from the month’s highs.
The current downward buying mentality has not become so extreme, but is heading in that direction. Despite recent market weakness, the HSNSI is currently above 61% of all daily readings since 2000.
What about Nasdaq-focused market timers?
A similar story is told by Nasdaq-focused COMP,
-0.13%
market timers. This is very revealing, as technology stocks have been among the hardest hit in recent trading sessions. So we would expect these timers to be particularly quick to jump off the bullish train.
Consider another sentiment measure my company maintains, which reflects the average equity exposure recommended among short-term Nasdaq-focused stock market timers. This average is plotted in the attached chart of the Hulbert Nasdaq Newsletter Sentiment Index, or HNNSI.
Notice the same pattern of lower and higher up in the HNNSI. It is currently above 37% of all daily readings since 2000.
Opponents usually avoid trying to predict how sentiment will turn out. But that doesn’t stop them from thinking about what would support the long-term health of bull markets. They would find it particularly encouraging if sentiment falls into the zone of excessive decline. If sentiment does not drop that far, on the other hand, opponents will expect a less impressive rally. Based on recent experience, they don’t hold their breath.
Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]
