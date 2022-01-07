Stock futures rise ahead of December jobs report





Equity futures opened higher Thursday night as investors eagerly awaited a key report on the recovery in the US labor market at the end of a volatile week. S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq contracts gained early in the overnight session. Investors are expected to receive the December employment report from the Ministry of Labor on Friday, providing an update on the extent to which labor shortages were still affecting the economy at the end of last year. . Economists expect to see more 400,000 non-farm wages returned last month Double the figure for November, with the unemployment rate and labor force participation rates each improving slightly from the previous month. However, many experts have warned that a more recent impact on the job market from the surge in Omicron cases may not yet be factored into the December report. As that print neared, US stocks have come under pressure over the past two sessions as investors reassess the Federal Reserve’s likely next steps. And as policymakers watch closely for signs the economy has reached peak employment, a strong jobs report could provide the Fed with additional fodder to double its more hawkish tilt. The minutes of the December Fed meeting released earlier this week suggested that some officials were inclined to accelerate the reduction of their asset purchases and to push back the timing of a first interest rate hike relative to current levels close to zero. And in a development surprising to many market participants, some officials have also suggested that they plan to start reducing the nearly $ 9 trillion in assets on the central bank’s balance sheet. Such a move would quickly move markets away from the accommodative monetary policy environment that helped support risky assets during the pandemic. My take on it is very simple: The Fed has delivered a wonderful year for the markets in 2021, at the cost of a much more complicated outlook in 2022, “said Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College at Cambridge University. and Economic Director of Allianz. told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “And this complicated outlook is for politics, for the economy, and therefore is a more uncertain outlook for the markets.” The story continues It’s still a very robust economy, he added. If we avoid a policy error, great if. But if we avoid a political mistake, this economy has all the ingredients to continue to grow and grow in a more inclusive manner. But we need help with labor market participation and productivity. We need help on the supply side. And despite this week’s volatility, some pundits have taken a bullish tone about the market’s future short-term catalysts. “In the United States, we are hoping for profits for the fourth quarter. We think [they] should be good enough, ”Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “That said, the market needs to adjust to what is surprising in terms of the Federal Reserve’s aggressiveness in handling the economy around inflation.” 6:31 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures drift ahead of jobs report Here are the main market movements during the night session: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +9.5 points (+ 0.2%), at 4,697.00

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +57 points (+ 0.16%), at 36,180.00

Photo by: NDZ / STAR MAX / IPx 2021 12/30/21 People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on December 30, 2021 in New York City.

