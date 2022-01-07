Fed minutes suggest further market turmoil could occur

Text size





Sometimes you have to read something in black and white to believe it. This may explain why the stock market fell sharply on Wednesday afternoon in response to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s December meeting. They suggested the Federal Reserve may start letting its balance sheet contract sooner than market participants apparently expected.

That investors were surprised is somewhat surprising. Speeches by senior central bank officials, such as Fed Governor Christopher Waller, had suggested that the Fed should start reducing its $ 9 trillion balance sheet much sooner and faster than it had. made in 2014.

Purchases of securities by the Fed add liquidity to the financial system, and vice versa. The central bank continues to buy mortgage-backed securities from the Treasury and agencies, albeit at a slower pace, and is expected to end its bond purchases around March.

Once that’s done, the Fed is expected to start increasing its federal funds target, with futures market prices rising a quarter point on March 16. according to the CME FedWatch website.

This process would only begin to remove some of the massive monetary accommodations provided from March 2020 at the height of the economic and financial crisis caused by Covid-19. Meanwhile, the economy has largely recovered, especially the labor market, with a record number of people leaving their jobs in November and the private sector creating more than 800,000 jobs in December.

Inflation remains the main economic problem, according to all polls and surveys, and is driven by both supply shortages and demand fueled by economic stimulus, including the doubling of the Fed’s balance sheet.

This excess liquidity also inflated asset prices. The prospect that some of this excess will be drained into frightened risk markets on Wednesday afternoon.

Nasdaq composite

fell 3.3%, its biggest percentage loss since February 25, when interest rate concerns began to rock the market. High-growth companies that primarily offer promises rather than current profits are particularly vulnerable to higher interest rates, which reduce the present value of those future rewards.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

slipped 1.1% from its record on Tuesday, while the



S&P 500

fell 1.9%. Financial stocks, which had rebounded over the past two days on the prospect of a hike in interest rates, also succumbed, with the





SPDR Financial Sector



exchange-traded fund (ticker: XLF) in free fall of 1.2%.

The bond market was also affected, especially the riskier sectors. the



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond

ETF (HYG) fell 0.8%, with most of that drop occurring after the 2:00 p.m. EST release of the FOMC minutes. the





IShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF



(EMB) fell almost 1%. Meanwhile, the





TIPS iShares Bond ETF



(TIP) fell 0.8%, with the minutes suggesting a rise in real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates.

An interesting possible implication of the FOMC minutes is that the central bank could rely less on interest rate hikes, which are highly visible and covered by the evening news, and more on the shrinking balance sheet, which would take place. relatively calmly, because the Fed would not reinvest principal and interest payments from its portfolio.

Some members of the Committee felt that a tightening of financial conditions by relying more on the run-off of balance sheets and less on rate hikes would help to accentuate the [yield] curve, a desirable outcome in their view, although it is unclear whether this view is widely shared, writes Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JP Morgan, in a client note. In addition, he notes that some FOMC participants have also favored a faster flow of central bank mortgage holdings compared to Treasury holdings.

The Fed’s $ 2.6 trillion in assets in MBS agencies is helping to boost an already bloated housing market. Choosing not to reinvest monthly cash flow from mortgage interest and principal payments would help calm this overheated industry. Unsurprisingly, the





SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETFs



(XHB) took a 2.7% hit following news from the Fed.

While market participants were obviously taken aback by seeing the FOMC’s discussion of moving away from the Fed’s crisis policies, they should not have been.

Write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]