Markets collapse as US Fed turns hawkish, pandemic escalates





A warning from the US Federal Reserve that it would hike interest rates sooner than expected has spread gloom in stock markets around the world. After the Nasdaq index fell 500 points in the United States, most Asian markets followed suit. India was no exception, with the Sensex and Nifty dropping more than 1%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Sensex lost 621 points to close at 59,601. The Nifty Index lost 179 points to close at 17,749. The minutes of the meeting released by the Federal Reserve indicated that it might not only raise interest rates. interest sooner than expected, but could also reduce its overall asset holdings to keep high inflation under control. The disclosures also had an impact on the government securities market (G-Sec), with the tightening of 10-year rates closing at 6.5255 percent from the previous close of 6.5083 percent. Market experts expect the RBI to cap rising yields by conducting a Twist operation, involving the purchase of longer-maturity G-Sec and the sale of an equal amount of longer-maturity G-Sec. short. S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said: “The day was marked by a Gap-Down opening amid weak global indices and FoMC hawkish minutes which saw the US 10-year yield climb to 1.7%. Impact of the third wave The third wave of Covid is also hovering like a cloud over the markets, experts say. India reported a jump of nearly 50,000 new cases in a single day on Thursday. The situation is worse in the United States and in European countries where lakhs test positive every day. This can affect consumption and public spending and therefore trade. But markets aren’t very worried just yet as governments are unwilling to impose lockdowns, experts said. Analysts see the fall Thursday as a simple setback after a strong recovery in recent days. While the market trend could be volatile in the short term due to the potential risks of the Omicron variant, the upcoming budget and fragile global indices, in the long term, strong corporate earnings as well as positive macroeconomic data would be key. of the market. direction. We remain optimistic and expect Nifty to generate returns of 12-15% in 2022, supported by the continued economic recovery and strong earnings growth, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal. Financial Services. The markets could experience further consolidation. However, the bias would remain positive until Nifty remains in the 17,400 area. In addition to global indices and Covid news, earnings-related updates would keep volatility high. Traders should continue with a positive but cautious approach and focus more on sector / stock selection, said Ajit Mishra, vice president – research, Religare Broking. REIT on the frenzy of sales Foreign portfolio investors (REITs) sold index futures worth 3,013 crore on Thursday, according to stock data. In the equity futures segment, they were net sellers at 1,249 crore. Thursday’s sale makes REITs net sellers on both indices and stock futures for this month for 1,172 crore and 3,247 crore, respectively. The spot market figures for Thursday were still expected from the exchanges. The sale of REITs prevented the markets from a galloping rally, as growing national participation was a key factor in the recent sharp rise in the markets. While the Dow Jones and S&P indices are trading near their highest standards of living, Indian markets are still below 3 to 4 percent.

