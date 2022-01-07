



After last winter’s big blackout, Texas state officials pledged to keep natural gas flowing during the next frost. Failures along the gas supply chain were one of the main causes of the outage: after all, if fuel can’t get to power plants, electricity can’t get to Texans. Almost a year after that historic blackout, the state’s natural gas system was put to the test by a much milder cold snap. Some energy experts say he failed the test. According to Bloomberg estimates and other industry analysis, Texas gas production fell about 20% with the arrival of the cold front last weekend. This is the biggest drop in supply since the winter storm in February. The reason, according to documents filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, includes equipment degradation by freezing temperatures. Unlike February, the supply disruption did not translate into problems for the state’s electricity grid. But, according to energy experts, it shows that Texas still has work to do to protect its energy infrastructure from weather-related blackouts. The energy system is not yet ready, said Michael Webber, professor of energy resources and mechanical engineering at UT Austin. If he can’t stand the cold we had last week, then he’s not ready for another Winter Storm Uri event, that’s for sure. After last year’s storm, Texas lawmakers passed laws requiring parts of the state’s energy system winter. Texas power plants had new mandates to prepare for this winter’s cold. The gas producers and suppliers have not done so. Railroad Commission of Texas state oil and gas regulators will announce their gas wintering standards around mid-year. They may not become law until months later. Critics have said that lag leaves the grid vulnerable. Beyond the reduction in gas supplies, problems last weekend at gas processing plants, compressor stations and other facilities led to increased air pollution. Documents filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality show that toxins such as sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide and methane have been released into the air. Methane, or natural gas, is a powerful greenhouse gas. Cyrus Reed, conservation director for the Lone Star Sierra Club, said sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide can damage the lungs of workers and residents nearby. If every time it’s a little cold in Texas, people are exposed to more pollution, that’s not a good thing, he said. The cold snap came as state regulators from the Texas Utilities Commission scrambled to encourage investment in more distributable power generators that can be turned off or on depending on demand. ‘electricity. The natural gas industry has long touted itself as a supplier of such a reliable source of energy. But, UT Webber says production is dropping like that of last weekend and questions that claim in February. These failures in the gas system… are really an indicator that this sales pitch is not true, he said. The gas system does not live up to its own sales pitch. Copyright 2022 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit pussy 90.5.

