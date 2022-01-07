Business
US Stock Markets to Crash 90% This Year, Followed by Best Buy Opportunity Ever – Harry Dent
(Kitco News) – The biggest financial downturn of all time will occur this year, and investors will take “the biggest risk of [their] life “if they don’t sell now before a complete obliteration of the market,” said Harry Dent, founder of HS Dent Publishing.
Dent is an economist and author of “Zero Hour: Turn the Greatest Political and Financial Upheaval in Modern History to Your Advantage” and his latest book “What to Do When the Bubble Pops: Personal and Business Strategies For The Coming Economic Winter”. He bases his economic forecasts on demographic changes.
Speaking to Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News, Dent said risk assets will be sold in waves, with the first wave seeing US stock markets plummet by as much as 40% and the entire bear market phase totaling up to ‘at a 90% loss for the S&P 500, much like what happened to tech stocks when Dot Com Bubble collapsed in 1999.
“This will be the biggest crash and the biggest slowdown of your life, and most of it will probably happen in 2022,” Dent said. “The whole crash is going to be 80% to 90%.”
The first crash will be “40% to 55% so soon you won’t see it, so if you just wait and see if I’m right and take that risk you’re going to be hit very, very hard and the story is very. clear about it. ”
This crash will happen in large part due to the fact that financial assets are in what Dent has called the “biggest bubble in history” due to excessive stimuli from the Federal Reserve.
“It’s one thing if it’s a natural bubble, but when it’s orchestrated by central banks, there’s no way to predict [the timing] exactly, “he said.
Dent’s comments come as the Fed released the meeting minutes on Wednesday indicating that once the reduction in asset purchases begins this year, “the appropriate pace of balance sheet liquidation would likely be faster than it was not during the previous episode of normalization “.
Stock markets reacted negatively to the news as Treasury yields rose.
This market correction in 2022 is expected to be followed by a rebound, with a larger boom cycle led by millennials, Dent said.
“We will have the buying opportunity of our lifetime towards the end of 2023 or so,” he said. “I predicted that the next boom, all along, would be millennials from 2024 to 2039, not as long as the baby boomer boom, and not as steep, but we’ll see another boom following that in the states. -United and more in Asia, especially India right now, and China and Southeast Asia. “
All assets are at risk, including gold, although Dent added that Treasury bonds stand to benefit the most from asset price deflation.
“If you want to do good you buy 30-year treasury bills and it can go up 40-50% and it was in 2008,” he said.
Dent distinguished between the hedging properties of gold and treasury bills.
“In an inflationary result, gold is the ultimate hedge against inflation. Treasury bonds, the highest quality bonds, are the ultimate hedge against deflation,” he said.
The financial asset crash would not be triggered by an economic slowdown; on the contrary, a stock market crash would precipitate a recession, Dent said.
“When people start to sell these financial assets, the wealth disappears and people panic more, causing the recession. The financial asset crash actually triggers the recession, which happened in the 2000 crash,” did he declare.
Dent noted that one of the assets to buy during the recovery phase of 2023 and beyond would be cryptocurrencies, although he considers that most altcoins are currently in a bubble.
Dent’s own assets currently consist mainly of cash and real estate.
For more information on why emerging markets, especially in the Southeast Asia region, are likely to outperform over the next several decades, watch the video above.
Warning: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc.
