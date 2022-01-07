Fort Worth Stock Show to Rise and Shine in 2022 Welcome to the City of Fort Worth





Posted on January 06, 2022

Rodeo fans, along with thousands of young Texas 4-H and FFA kids, eagerly await the kickoff of the 125th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo as it begins its 23-day run on January 14. Offering millions of cattle scholarships and bonuses, as well as a purse of over $ 1 million at the FWSSR PRORODEO tournament, the Stock Show sets the tone for the season of professional rodeo and cattle competitions. “We are already experiencing the enthusiasm of our fans for The Stock Show,” said FWSSR President and CEO Brad Barnes. “Ticket sales have been very dynamic, with many of our rodeo and concert shows almost sold out, and registrations for our cattle and horse shows have also been at high levels. Clearly, the return to the Stock Show is on the schedule for thousands of people across the state and country. “ Rodeo returns to Dickies Arena where the fan experience is second to none. There are 25 rodeo performances providing fans with plenty of options to enjoy the sights, sounds and excitement of the iconic celebration of the Western way of life in Fort Worth. Stock Show rodeos include Best of the West Ranch Rodeo (January 14-15), Best of Mexico Celebraciòn (January 16), Cowboys of Color Rodeo (January 17), Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding (January 18) and 19), Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo (January 20) and the FWSSR PRORODEO tournament (January 21-February 5). Ticket information is online. Following the successful debut of its Auditorium concert series in 2020, the Stock Show has expanded the series to feature Grammy-winning and Oscar-winning artists, including legendary rock band Kansas; alternative country music group The Old 97’s; country music artist Clint Black; comedian Jeff Foxworthy; the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with singer Tony Vincent performing the Queen’s music; and Ryan Bingham. Building on celebration of the state’s Hispanic roots, the FWSSR Texas Invitational Mariachi competition will return to feature the best high school mariachi teams from across the state. The Stock Show also expanded the beauty of the Escaramuza women’s team exercise competition to include the thrilling Charro Cala, starring Alejandro Goñi Rojo, one of Mexico’s top horse and Cala trainers. Fans of horse racing will also appreciate the return of the popular Mustang Magic competition, as well as the Mustang Showcase training clinics. Collegiate ranch horse teams from Texas and Arkansas will compete in a new competition as Bridles and Brains debut, a new concept of collegiate ranch horse competition that tests equestrian and communication skills. Fans of Stock Show will enjoy the Moo-seum experience which gives access to nearby museums, courtesy of the Central Market. General admission to the Stock Show will also include access to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, and the Cattle Raisers Museum. Photo: The popular Best of Mexico Celebraciòn is scheduled for January 16 of this year. (Photo courtesy of Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo) Receive articles like this delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to city news.

