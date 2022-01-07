More weakness in tech stocks leaves US indices lower





Tech and healthcare companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street on Thursday, plunging stock indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after fluctuating between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, losing 0.5%. The tech-rich Nasdaq fell 0.1% per day after registering its biggest drop in nearly a year. The weakness of big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit. The iPhone maker fell 1.7%. Healthcare stocks also helped push the benchmark S&P 500 down, outweighing the gains of banks, energy companies and other sectors. Bonds continued to climb. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.73%, its highest level since March. It was 1.70% late Wednesday. The sale followed a large market decline on Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to raise interest rates to fight inflation. Investors continue to readjust their holdings to reflect expectations of a more aggressive Fed going forward, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. The S&P 500 lost 4.53 points to 4,696.05. The Dow Jones slipped 170.64 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236.47. The Nasdaq composite lost 19.31 points to 15,080.86. Small business stocks held up to the broader market. The Russell 2000 Index rose 12.37 points, or 0.6%, to 2,206.37. Stocks have been choppy this week as traders reacted to the surge in bond yields. The S&P 500 and the Dow both hit all-time highs on Monday, before losing ground on the following days. The main indices are now poised to post weekly losses. Investors have been watching closely the impact of rising inflation on consumers and businesses. They also watched the Fed’s plans to cut its ultra-low interest rate policies. The minutes of the central bank meeting in December showed policymakers feared that inflation, which has peaked in four decades, will spread to more areas of the economy and last longer than expected. . The central bank has already announced that it will accelerate the reduction of its bond purchases, which have helped to keep interest rates low. Investors are monitoring the impact of this pullback and assessing how quickly and how often the central bank will increase its benchmark interest rate. Wall Street also weighed in on several economic reports this week. On Thursday, the Institute for Supply Management reported that growth in the service sector in the United States, where most Americans work, slowed in December. after having progressed at a record pace the previous two months. The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the labor market remains strong. The agency will publish its monthly employment report on Friday. Wall Street may be bracing for a stronger-than-expected jobs report, as the latest monthly ADP payroll processor hiring survey, released on Wednesday, showed private U.S. companies hired 807,000 workers in December, more than double the consensus forecast, according to FactSet. A strong jobs report could give the Federal Reserve more urgency to raise interest rates in order to fight inflation. Beyond tech companies, a mix of retailers and healthcare stocks weighed on the market on Thursday. Tesla fell 2.2% and UnitedHealth Group fell 4.1% Banks have benefited from rising bond yields, which allow lenders to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Citigroup gained 3.3%. Crude oil prices in the United States rose 2.1%, helping to push energy stocks higher. ConocoPhillips rose 3.8%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/business-asia-sydney-tokyo-stock-markets-40f5f428aac34a2a9bf0e5a2a8837885 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos