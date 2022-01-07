Wall Street Fed Headache Persists As Stocks Fall, T-Bills Gain





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, November 29, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

US stocks fall after choppy trade on Fed nervousness

T-bill yields rise again

But bitcoin keeps sliding

Rising oil in Kazakhstan and supply problems in Libya BOSTON, Jan.6 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s headache over the potential for a relatively quick withdrawal of US Federal Reserve stimulus continued on Thursday as stocks fell again and returns from government bonds have mostly gone up. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 170.64 points, or 0.47%, to 36,236.47, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 4.53 points, or 0.10%, to 4 696.05 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 19.31 points, or 0.13%, to 15,080.87. Stocks also fell sharply in Asia and Europe after the tech-rich Wall Street Nasdaq index plunged more than 3% on Wednesday. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The minutes released on Wednesday from the December Fed meeting showed that a tight job market and relentless inflation could force the US central bank to raise rates earlier than expected and start reducing overall holdings. . The Fed news “caught the stock markets off guard this week, creating a level of discomfort with more speculative stocks,” analyst Christopher Whalen of Whalen Global Advisors LLC wrote in a note Thursday. As stocks struggled, US Treasury yields on most maturities rose again on Thursday as investors worried about the Fed’s more hawkish stance, spike in inflation and the deluge of l ‘offer. Read more Benchmark 10-year yields hit 1.7530%, the highest since March 2021, and last edged up to 1.7246%. U.S. 2-year yields, which track short-term rate expectations, hit their highest level since early March 2020, the start of the global spread of COVID-19, at 0.8736%. Read more Data from the US Department of Labor showing an increase in the number of Americans filing new jobless claims last week, and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) noting that non-manufacturing activity fell in December , added to concerns on Thursday. “Despite the lower than expected ISM today, the market continued to raise the price for the Fed to rise in 2022 and 2023 now more than 5.5 hikes are expected before the end of 2023,” Nancy Davis , founder of Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut, said in an email. Investors will now look to a key US jobs report on Friday, which will follow new eurozone inflation data that the European Central Bank will be watching closely. The dollar continued to climb to a 14-month high, after benefiting from the tailwind of the Fed minutes. The dollar index gained 0.105% for the last time, with the euro losing 0.19% to 1.1291. Read more Cryptocurrencies were among the hardest hit by the overnight market liquidation, with bitcoin falling more than 5%. It last traded at around $ 43,164, down 0.63% on the day. Gold prices slipped to a two-week low on Thursday, under pressure from rising US Treasury yields. Read more Spot gold fell 1.2% to $ 1,788.22 an ounce. US gold futures fell 2.1% to $ 1,787.10 an ounce. In commodities markets, oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, prolonging their New Year’s rally, amid escalating unrest in the oil-producing OPEC + country Kazakhstan and supply disruptions in Libya . Read more US crude rose 2.1% to $ 79.50 a barrel and Brent to $ 81.99, up 1.5% on the day. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by John Stonestreet, Lisa Shumaker and Marguerita Choy Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

