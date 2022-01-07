Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: the Toronto Stock Exchange (21,072.20, up 32.54 points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 61 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $ 100.56 in 10.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,072.20, up 32.54 points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 61 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 100.56 on 10.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up to 66 cents, or four percent, to $ 17.24 on 8.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 38 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 25.28 on 7.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $ 33.85 on 7.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $ 50.91 on 6.8 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $ 7.63 on 6.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Up 44 cents or 1.3 percent to $ 33.85. A worker was killed and two others injured in a truck crash at the Suncor Energy Inc. base mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when two transport trucks collided, Suncor spokeswoman Carley Robertson said. A contract worker employed by North American Construction Group Ltd. was killed and two other contractors were taken to hospital with injuries. The names of the workers involved were not disclosed. RCMP and occupational health and safety officers are investigating the incident. Robertson said Suncor offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved. Transat AT (TSX: TRZ). Up to two cents at $ 4.14. Canadian airlines cut flight schedules as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on airline industry plans and profits. Transat AT is canceling nearly 30% of its flights for the next two months. The tour operator said the continued impact of the Omicron variant and “restrictive measures” by the federal government last month had sparked a wave of passenger travel cancellations. On December 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada advised against non-essential foreign travel. Transat’s light flight schedule is in place from Thursday to February 25, although the Montreal-based company says further changes may be needed. Air Canada announced in a flight advisory on Wednesday that it was suspending flights to at least 14 Caribbean destinations “in light of the current pandemic context” from January 24 to April 30. The Montreal-based company canceled 11 percent of all flights Thursday and 10 percent Wednesday 87 total trips, according to tracking service FlightAware. The move comes a week after WestJet Airlines Ltd. cut 15 percent of its scheduled flights through the end of January, citing a high proportion of flight crews calling sick because of Omicron. Cineplex inc. (TSX: CGX). Down seven cents to $ 13.01. Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time workers due to mandatory shutdowns of its Ontario theaters to deal with the surge in the Omicron variant. Spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange said Canada’s largest cinema chain would put its employees back to work “once and for all” as soon as the restrictions were lifted. New COVID-19 public health measures announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday have resulted in the closure of 67 Cineplex theaters as well as indoor concert halls, museums, galleries and other attractions. Provincial restrictions also require restaurants and bars to stop eating indoors and stop selling alcohol after 10 p.m. Policies to reduce the surge in COVID-19 cases in the province are expected to remain in place until at least January 26. it would offer full refunds to customers who had booked tickets in advance. Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX: STLC). Down $ 4.17 or 10.3% to $ 36.19. Stelco Holdings Inc. said its steel shipments in the fourth quarter of last year were lower than expected as they were affected by production and logistics issues and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID -19. The Hamilton-based steelmaker says it shipped about 625,000 net tonnes of steel in the fourth quarter of 2021, below its forecast of 675,000 to 680,000 net tonnes. Stelco says it has been affected by unforeseen hot strip mill failures, logistics and Omicron issues, which have affected the company as well as its customers and suppliers. The latest variant of COVID-19 fueled a massive spike in cases and caused labor shortages as sick workers were forced to stay at home. The company added that shipments for the first quarter of this year will be on par or potentially lower than in the fourth quarter. It says the lower forecast for the first quarter is due to planned outages that have been put forward as well as lower prices, weaker demand and increased disruption related to COVID-19. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2022. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elliotlaketoday.com/national-business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4929964 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos