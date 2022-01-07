Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















Omicron LIVE Coronavirus Updates | As many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours have also been reported by the ministry. While cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3.43,21,803, total deaths from COVID have been reported at 4,82,551.

Omicron LIVE Coronavirus Updates | India reports 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, highest since June


New Trends

With 55.5 million likes, this egg image is still Instagram's most liked photo, Guinness World Records reveals



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi497.005.301.08
Indiabulls Hsg220.90-0.90-0.41
ntpc131.000.100.08
Nhpc31.80-0.25-0.78

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting