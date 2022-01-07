Business
Why the US stock market sell-off hits GameStop and AMC
A massive sell-off in the U.S. stock market hits memes stocks particularly hard, dragging down companies that have become favorites with individual investors last year.
Shares of GameStop and AMCEntertainment Holdings fell in the first trading week of 2022, losing 12% and 17% respectively. It’s a turnaround from 2021, when so-called retail investors banded together to send stocks soaring. GameStop and AMC, two companies struggling when retail investors spotted them en masse last year, ended 2021 with gains of 688% and 1,183% for the year.
This year has not been so good. Concerns about a likely rise in interest rates ravaged high-end stocks and the stocks of other growing companies, weighing on major indexes. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite was down 3.6% for the month, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.5%.
GameStop and AMC are not alone in their losses. Other stocks popular with individual investors collapsed this week. Software company Palantir Technologies and U.S.-traded U.S. certificates of deposit for Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO are both down more than 7%.
GameStop and AMC, however, face losses that have surpassed most of their peers. AMC fell 1.3% on Jan.6 to close at $ 22.46, its lowest close since May. GameStop, on the other hand, rose 1.3% to close at $ 131.03.
Individual investors remained active in the market in 2022, buying US stocks and exchange-traded funds for $ 3.9 billion net in the first three trading days of the year, according to data from Vanda Research until January 5.
They also remained net buyers of GameStop and AMC. Individual investors bought nearly $ 1.8 million from GameStop and nearly $ 15 million of AMC shares on a net basis in the first three trading days of this year, according to data from Vanda. This buying activity, however, has been overshadowed by their interest in other stocks, including chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices and Apple.
Both GameStop and AMC stocks were under pressure even before the New Year began. Both are down 23% or more from their levels three months ago. In December, GameStop said its quarterly loss had widened from the previous year. AMC also revealed this month that its chief executive, Adam Aron, and CFOs had sold a total of $ 10.2 million in shares.
Despite the recent performance of both stocks, individual investors on social media forums appeared content to continue to hold stocks of both companies. The two were in the top five most mentioned on the Reddits WallStreetBets forum Thursday afternoon, according to TopStonks.com data tracking activity over the past 24 hours.
In after-hours trading on Jan.6, GameStops shares surged. The same afternoon, the Newspaper reported that the video game retailer has launched a division to develop a market for non-fungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships. AMC shares also rallied after the closing bell.
This article was published by Dow Jones Newswires
2/ https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/why-the-us-stock-market-selloff-is-hitting-gamestop-and-amc-20220107
