Amsterdam retains supremacy over London one year after Brexit





Overview of the interior of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on September 11, 2019.

LONDON, Jan.6 (Reuters) – Amsterdam ended 2021 as Europe’s leading equity trading platform, maintaining its lead over London despite efforts by the UK financial center to make its stock markets more attractive after Brexit. Trading in euro-denominated shares by EU investors had to stop in Britain when the country left the European Union on December 31, 2020. Brexit operations of Cboe Global Markets and Turquoise of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Cboe Global Markets figures released Thursday show average daily trading in Amsterdam last month totaled € 8.97 billion (€ 10.15 billion), ahead of € 8.32 billion in London. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Amsterdam overtook London as a platform for stock trading shortly after Brexit, but the UK city managed to push back ahead in June Average daily traded value (ADVT) in December 2020, in billions of euros An agreement with Switzerland to allow the resumption of trading in Swiss equities in London helped it regain lost ground, but was not enough to maintain the number 1 spot for long, as other initiatives failed. failed to gain ground immediately. In August, Britain eased the listing of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, long the darlings of investors on Wall Street, but by November only one had been listed. Euronext said it has 22 new SPAC listings, representing almost half of all that entered the market in Europe last year. Average daily traded value (ADVT) in December 2021, in billions of euros The UK Finance Department is facing calls from the financial sector to step up efforts to boost the competitiveness of the UK capital market. “It is not a given that people will want to come to London,” Catherine McGuinness, head of policy for the City of London, headquarters of the financial district, told Reuters on Tuesday. Read more The Financial Conduct Authority last month introduced more flexible rules for listings in the premium segment of LSEG in an attempt to attract more tech companies, which Wall Street has been so successful in attracting. LSEG said last week that 122 companies were publicly traded in 2021, raising more than $ 22.75 billion, its best year since 2007. Euronext, whose exchanges in Europe include Amsterdam, said last week it also had a record year with 212 new listings, raising $ 29.42 billion. ($ 1 = 0.8838 euros) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Huw Jones and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Kirsten Donovan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

