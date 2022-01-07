US Equity Futures Stall After Fed Minutes Triggered Sell, As Bitcoin Crashes To One-Month Low





ING analysts said March was too early for a rate hike. Spencer Platt / Getty Images US equity futures wavered around the flat line on Thursday following a Federal Reserve-inspired sell-off.

The Fed plans to reduce its balance sheet – the “most notable development” in its minutes, an analyst said.

Bitcoin fell 8% to around $ 42,000 as upcoming rate hikes could squeeze the liquidity that benefited crypto last year.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. U.S. equity futures wobbled on Thursday, struggling to recover from a global sell-off sparked by signs the Federal Reserve is ready to be more aggressive on interest rate hikes and reduce support for the American economy. Futures on the Nasdaq were down 0.27% at 6:10 a.m. ET, after tech stocks suffered the brunt of Wednesday’s rout. Dow Jones futures rose 0.24%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.06%, suggesting a cautious start to trading later in the day. With their hawkish tone, the minutes of the December Fed meeting released on Wednesday shattered the early-year calm in the markets. Officials agreed that a tight labor market and high inflation mean they might not wait for more people to return to work before raising interest rates. In mid-December, the US central bank announced that it double the rate of reductionor cut its bond purchases, and has indicated it will hike interest rates three times in 2022 to curb skyrocketing inflation. The minutes suggest the Fed may now shrink its balance sheet, instead of just withdrawing its emergency asset purchase – a move toward quantitative tightening, to reduce the amount of liquidity in the market. “The most notable development in the minutes has undoubtedly come in the form of the Fed’s view on reducing the balance sheet,” said Simon Harvey, senior currency analyst at Monex Europe. Major U.S. stock indexes retreated after minutes, with the tech-centric Nasdaq falling 3% to its biggest daily drop in nearly a year. Wednesday’s losses came after a two-week rally for US stocks, in which the S&P 500 rose 5% to close at a record high on Monday. In Europe, stocks followed US markets lower. London’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4%, Euro Stoxx 600 lost 0.9% and Frankfurt DAX lost 0.9%. Asian stocks also fell mainly as US losses rocked the regional outlook for corporate earnings growth. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% and the Tokyo Nikkei fell 2.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7%. Highly valued technology and real estate companies are among the sectors most sensitive to rising interest rates. Higher long-term rates increase borrowing costs and weigh on future earnings estimates for high-growth companies. They also turn bonds into safer investments for institutional investors. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 1.73% on Thursday, its highest level since April 2021, after jumping to 1.71% after the Fed’s announcement. Analysts are now assessing when the Fed could make its first interest rate hike this year. ING analysts James Knightley and Padhraic Garvey said March was too early for a rate increase, given the uncertainty caused by Omicron, but may be “clearly on the cards”. “With several participants noting that the maximum employment target has been largely met and uncertainty over whether the participation rate will pick up again in the months to come, employment data will be critical in determining whether the growing consensus on money markets for take-off at the March meeting is the right bet, ”Harvey said in a note. A key economic indicator, the US monthly employment report for December, is due on Friday. Private sector ADP job growth data Wednesday came in at twice the estimate and was well above the November reading. Bitcoin fell 8.5% to around $ 42,961, according to CoinGeckoin its worst day since the flash crash of December 4. Analysts said the faster-than-expected Fed rate hike put liquidity at risk that has benefited many asset classes, including bitcoin. In a time of inflation, market participants can expect peaks and valleys along the way “because markets never move in a straight line,” and investors can expect to see bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies “are back on an upward trajectory,” said Nigel Green, founder of investment firm DeVere Group. Read more: Apple has just become the first member of the $ 3 trillion club. Here are the bull and bear cases for the stock.

