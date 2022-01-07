Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson to launch first SPAC on European stock exchange | Economic news





Sir Richard Branson to launch his first European blank check company as the Virgin Group mogul continues to appeal to public market investors to find buyout targets. Sky News has learned that Virgin Group is making detailed plans to list a new Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) in Amsterdam in the coming months. Sir Richard’s company is working with bankers on a list, which could be announced as early as the first quarter of 2022, according to insiders. Picture:

The choice of the Amsterdam stock exchange can be interpreted as a snub in London

The news can be interpreted as a snub to the London market given that Virgin Group is based in the UK and UK regulators have reformed listing rules to make it easier to continue the PSPC deals in London. A source said the Amsterdam-listed vehicle would likely seek to raise an initial sum of around € 200m, although final details are yet to be determined. PSPCs, which are indiscriminate listed pools of capital raised from investors to pursue a merger with a private company, have been a global negotiation engine activity over the past two years, resulting in hundreds of billions of dollars in business mergers. There have been signs of investor apathy, however, with many struggling fundraisers and a number of leading companies seeing their stocks plunge after their PSPC mergers have completed. Sir Richard has become a prolific user of PSPC, taking on both his space tourism business Virgin Galactic and the operation of commercial satellites Virgin orbit public through mergers with blank check companies. Virgin Orbit began trading late last year and its chief executive, Dan Hart, will ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange later on Friday. Picture:

Virgin Orbit was made public via a blank check deal

Sir Richard will be absent from the ceremony after revealing this week that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Virgin Galactic’s meteoric valuation has enabled Sir Richard to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to support his other travel and leisure activities. He pumped a substantial sum in Virgin Atlantic Airways to help it survive the first two years of the pandemic, with Virgin-branded cruise and health and fitness companies in need of additional financial support as well. Virgin also launched its own PSPCs in the United States and used them to merge with 23andMe, a consumer research and genetics company, and Grove Collaborative, a maker of sustainable consumer products. Bankers expect Virgin to launch more blank check companies in the United States. A Virgin spokeswoman declined to comment.

