Reviews | The economic argument of Goldilocks

Well, I see no way to reduce the prices of services without also reducing employment in the service sector. In other words, unless policymakers had access to a magic wand that I haven’t heard of, we could only have kept 2021 inflation low at the cost of a recovery in inflation. employment significantly slower.

And that would have been a bad thing. High unemployment is not only harmful when it occurs; it also has long-term destructive effects, as the proof argues that young people who start their professional life in a context of economic weakness suffer persistent damage to their income.

So curbing the recovery would have been a big mistake if, and it is serious if the 2021 spike in inflation did not turn into a wage-price spiral, and we can eventually bring inflation down without going through a severe recession. To put it mildly, it would have been a tragedy if hundreds of thousands of Americans currently employed had been denied jobs simply in an attempt to ease congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

So can we unwind inflation gracefully enough? The Fed think we can. So do most independent forecasters. Me too, although of course we can all be wrong.

And for those who follow the financial news, no, indications from the just-released Fed Minutes that officials are concerned about inflation and expect to hike interest rates this year does not mean that ‘they were wrong to keep rates low last year. When I merge into road traffic, I keep my foot on the accelerator pedal while accelerating and then release once I hit cruising speed. What do you do?

As I suggested earlier, I expect many people to be very upset by any suggestion that policymakers have done a very good job lately. Before you start complaining about inflation, however, ask yourself what you would have done differently and if your alternative policies would have been consistent with the really good news we have had on jobs.

I’m not saying we should ignore inflation. The Fed is right to consider interest rate hikes now that the economy appears to be recovering close to capacity. But accepting inflation for a while was probably the right decision.