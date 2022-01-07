Business
Reviews | The economic argument of Goldilocks
For the US economy, 2021 has been both the best and the worst of times, maybe not bad, but still.
The good news: Unemployment has plunged on the back of rapid growth and job creation, declining as quickly as it did during America’s morning recovery of the early 1980s.
The bad news: Inflation is at its highest level in decades. So the economists who warned about inflation early last year were right, while those of us who downplayed the risk or predicted only a brief interlude of rising prices were right. wrong.
There are, however, two questions about the mix of good news and bad news that people should ask, but for the most part, at least as far as I know, are not. Could we have had significantly lower inflation without a much worse job picture? And if not, would it have been a good idea to accept a slower recovery in employment in exchange for lower inflation? I am a firm no on the first question, and a non probable but not completely certain on the second.
If I’m right on both counts, however, a surprising conclusion follows: Economic policy in 2021 was actually pretty good. In fact, given the upheaval associated with an ongoing pandemic, we ran what was effectively a Goldilocks economy, an economy that was neither too cold nor too hot.
I can hear the screams already, but bear with me a little.
Let’s start with what should be a clear point: the resumption of the Covid era has been very lopsided. Fear of infection limited demand for in-person services like restaurant meals, and people compensated by purchasing physical goods like cars and appliances. Actual purchases of durable consumer goods are still ongoing more than 20 percent above the pre-pandemic level, while purchases of services have only recently returned to their level of two years ago.
And supply chains have struggled to keep up with the increase in commodity purchases.
Econ 101 tells us what should happen in the face of skewed demand and limited supply: The prices of the things people scramble to buy should rise relative to the prices of the things people always avoid. Admittedly, the ratio of the price index of durable goods to that of services has increased considerably, reversing its technology-driven normal mode downward trend.
This relative inflation in the prices of goods relative to services was inevitable if we did not want crippling shortages that we actually avoided: some consumer items were hard to come by, but the forecast for a holiday period shipageddon did not come true.
But we could have had less globally inflation if we had reduced the prices of services, for example, by slashing aid to families or raising interest rates, and therefore restricting private spending instead of doing what we did, c ‘that is, do all the adjustment via higher commodity prices. Would that have been a better way?
Well, I see no way to reduce the prices of services without also reducing employment in the service sector. In other words, unless policymakers had access to a magic wand that I haven’t heard of, we could only have kept 2021 inflation low at the cost of a recovery in inflation. employment significantly slower.
And that would have been a bad thing. High unemployment is not only harmful when it occurs; it also has long-term destructive effects, as the proof argues that young people who start their professional life in a context of economic weakness suffer persistent damage to their income.
So curbing the recovery would have been a big mistake if, and it is serious if the 2021 spike in inflation did not turn into a wage-price spiral, and we can eventually bring inflation down without going through a severe recession. To put it mildly, it would have been a tragedy if hundreds of thousands of Americans currently employed had been denied jobs simply in an attempt to ease congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
So can we unwind inflation gracefully enough? The Fed think we can. So do most independent forecasters. Me too, although of course we can all be wrong.
And for those who follow the financial news, no, indications from the just-released Fed Minutes that officials are concerned about inflation and expect to hike interest rates this year does not mean that ‘they were wrong to keep rates low last year. When I merge into road traffic, I keep my foot on the accelerator pedal while accelerating and then release once I hit cruising speed. What do you do?
As I suggested earlier, I expect many people to be very upset by any suggestion that policymakers have done a very good job lately. Before you start complaining about inflation, however, ask yourself what you would have done differently and if your alternative policies would have been consistent with the really good news we have had on jobs.
I’m not saying we should ignore inflation. The Fed is right to consider interest rate hikes now that the economy appears to be recovering close to capacity. But accepting inflation for a while was probably the right decision.
