Texas natural gas production plummeted during the recent cold front, reigniting concerns about the electricity grid

(THE TEXAS TRIBUNE) During the first cold front of winter in Texas last weekend, natural gas production in the state’s main energy-producing region fell about 25%, according to a S&P Global report. And while the lights remained largely on statewide, the performance of gas systems during a brief cold spell raised more questions about the ability of networks to handle extreme winter conditions.

A separate Bloomberg report said gas production in the Permian Basin region of west Texas has plunged to its lowest level since the deadly winter storm last February.

A number of natural gas companies have reported to the Texas Environmental Quality Commission that they had to unexpectedly burn gas last weekend due to their equipment freezing.

Meanwhile, the Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, said it knew nothing about the sudden drop in gas production. A spokesperson for the agency said the commission is currently assessing the data available on natural gas production over the weekend of Jan. 1 and 2.

Natural gas powers the majority of power generation in Texas, and some power producers have reported interruptions in their gas supply, but said it was not enough to affect the producers’ ability to produce. electricity. Governor Greg Abbott noted the manager of the state’s main electricity grid has been prepared with an additional in-line power supply.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the operator of the network, said there had been no major power outages in the state.

But disruptions to natural gas supplies during a typical Texas cold front call into question whether the state’s gas companies are prepared for extreme winter conditions, a concern for energy experts and executives alike. electricity companies. expressed in recent months, after lawmakers failed to require gas companies to immediately prepare their equipment for extreme cold.

I think that means gas systems aren’t ready for another cold snap, said Michael Webber, professor of energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin. It wasn’t even very cold. It was cold, but nothing like winter storm Uri [in February].

Temperatures dropped into their teens over the weekend in Midland and stayed below freezing there for about 12 hours.

Power plants are regulated by the ERCOT and the Texas Utilities Commission, which oversees the ERCOT, and operate under different rules than the PUC implemented last fall, forcing power plants to tackle the acute problems of last February’s disaster. The rules were based on recommendations that were made but were never followed a decade ago by experts and federal regulators after a 2011 storm caused widespread power outages.

The gas industry has argued that their facilities will operate until their electricity is cut off, which happened during the storm last February, when widespread freezing temperatures and skyrocketing demand increased pressure on the network. Utilities have been ordered by ERCOT to preventively shut off electricity to homes and businesses to avoid a total collapse.

But which, in some cases, cuts off the fuel supply to power plants due to paperwork errors.

The Railway Commission recently finalized a new rule that will ensure that gas producers are unlikely to be cut off from electricity during a future energy emergency such as a winter storm. But the agency has yet to develop weatherization rules for the industry.

Keeping current is the best wintering tool we have, Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said in december.

Producers of commodities and oil and gas have said they haven’t made significant improvements to the way they prepare their infrastructure for the cold, a process called weatherization after the storm last February. They said they have been preparing their sites for the cold for years.

But over the weekend, at least seven gas companies said their equipment froze even though their electricity remained on, and as a result, they had to vent or flare gas. They are required to notify regulators when they emit more carbon emissions than their allowable amount.

Intake gas ventilation occurs at the Saxon Booster Station due to frozen lines causing the compressor to shut down, WTG South Permian Midstream LLC reported to the Texas Environmental Quality Commission.

During a freeze event, the RVU drain line froze and caused the gas to escape, read another file sent to TCEQ by Pioneer Natural Resources, a leading energy company working in the Permian Basin. , referring to vapor recovery units.

The Bloomberg report said a billion cubic feet of gas had been burned or wasted due to weather-related shutdowns over the weekend.

Staples said this week that when the weather fluctuates there can be changes in production.

As we have always stated, some variations in production occur with sudden temperature changes. These are field operations, not controlled factory settings, Staples said in a written statement. Typical fluctuations are expected, and all of the reports we’ve seen appear to be within expected operating ranges when looking at the country’s largest gas-producing state.

But power producers were quick to criticize the natural gas industry for the drop in production.

@TXOGA claims they produce while the power is on, that’s not true, the Texas Competitive Power Association noted on Twitter in response to the S&P report. The gas needs winterization requirements proportional to those demanded of the generators.

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune: https://www.texatribune.org/2022/01/05/texas-power-grid-natural-gas-cold/