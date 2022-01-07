Business
Erie Insurance earnings were strong in 2021, but the stock price fell
Investment income and net income increased in the first nine months of 2021 at Erie Indemnity Co., the management company of the Erie Insurance Exchange, based in Erie.
What hasn’t improved, however, is the company’s stock price, which has fallen from around $ 100 per share in early 2017 to $ 240.76 in late 2020.
After all this price growth, the company’s stock took a step backwards in 2021, closing Dec.31 at $ 192.66, down almost 20% from the 2020 closing price.
The past 12 months have been a period of mixed results for some local interest stocks.
The results of these individual companies were set against the backdrop of a successful year for the stock market as a whole.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oft-cited index of 30 blue-chip stocks, rose 18.9% in 2021 to end the year at 36,338.30.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500, a much larger representation of the stock market, climbed 27% to close the year at 4,766.18.
As good as the stock market’s performance is in 2021, a few local interest stocks included in this report have done even better.
Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc., which has bank offices in Erie and Crawford counties, has had a great year for the company’s shareholders. The stock’s value rose 34.5% during the year to end the year at $ 200.52.
Meanwhile, National Fuel Gas Co., the parent company of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp., the region’s main natural gas utility, saw its share price jump even larger, climbing to 55, 4% in 2021 to end the year at $ 63.94.
General Electric, which is considered the most widely owned stock in the region, in large part thanks to the thousands of former GE Transportation employees who have incorporated it into their retirement plans, has made headlines in recent times. time as rulers of the old company. Powerful conglomerate have announced plans to smash it to pieces.
The year-end price of $ 94.47 might surprise someone who hasn’t paid attention. The stock, after all, was trading early last summer between $ 12 and $ 13.
What has changed is that on July 30, the company announced a reverse split of one to eight, which increased the value of each share by eight while reducing the number of shares. Overnight, a stock that traded at $ 12.95 was trading over $ 100.
The improvement at GE was not just a sleight of hand. Adjusted for the division, the stock ended the year up 9.3%, ending the year at $ 94.47.
Pittsburgh-based Wabtec, which bought GE Transportation in February 2019, saw its stock price skyrocket in 2021. The company’s stock rose 37.9% in 2021 to end the year at 80. , $ 64.
The owners of Northwest Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Warren-based Northwest Bank, saw their stock value climb 11% during the year to close at $ 14.15.
Finally, a drop in the stock price doesn’t mean Erie Indemnity or its shareholders have had a bad year.
Net income for the third quarter of the year was $ 90.2 million, compared to $ 89.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the first nine months of the year, net income amounted to $ 242.8 million, up from $ 230.5 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year. last year.
The company’s board of directors also approved a 7.2% increase in its dividend, which now stands at $ 1.11 per share.
Contact Jim Martin at 814-870-1668 or [email protected]. Follow him on twitter @ETNMartin.
