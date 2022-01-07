S&P 500 ends choppy session almost flat, one day after sell-off





Financial services and energy among sectors on the rise that day

Meta Platforms shares increase

Monthly report on employment in the United States due Friday NEW YORK Jan. 6 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 ended a volatile session almost unchanged on Thursday, with financials among sectors providing support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slope in the Federal Reserve minutes . The S&P 500 Financial Index (.SPSY) rose, extending recent strong gains. Other economically sensitive sectors, including energy (.SPNY), also rose. Banks were among the best performing among financials, with the S&P 500 Banking Index (.SPXBK) gaining as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit its highest level since April 2021. Higher interest rates high levels can increase the profit margins of banks and other financial companies. . Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Shares of Meta Platforms (FB.O) surged and gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. But the Dow Jones was down and the heavily weighted S&P Technology Index (.SPLRCT) also eased, after being the biggest drag on the S&P 500 on Wednesday when the minutes of the December Fed meeting reported the possibility of a rate hike sooner than expected. The Wall Street sign is visible outside the New York Stock Exchange on January 22, 2008. REUTERS / Chip East Investors will now watch Friday’s monthly US Department of Labor employment report. Read more “We have a report on Jobs Tomorrow, which continues to be an area of ​​focus for the market in terms of the progression of the labor market,” said Bill Northey, senior director of investments at US Bank Wealth Management. Wednesday’s private wage report was stronger than expected, and the Fed minutes cited a “very tight” job market and relentless inflation. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 3.77 points, or 0.09%, to end at 4,696.25 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 15.54 points, or 0.12%, to 15,084.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 170.72 points, or 0.47%, to 36,236.39. So far this week, market participants have moved from growth stocks with a strong technology component to more value-oriented stocks which tend to do better in a high interest rate environment. Data early Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits claims increased last week. Meanwhile, US service sector activity slowed more than expected in December, but supply bottlenecks appeared to be easing. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Additional reports by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/sp-500-ends-jumpy-session-nearly-flat-day-after-sell-off-2022-01-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos