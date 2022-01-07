Dow Futures Slip After Jobs Reported Missed As Stocks Head For Losing Week

US stock index futures fell on Friday after December’s jobs report fell short of expectations.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.2%.

The US economy created far fewer jobs in December than expected, the Labor Department reported on Friday. The report on non-farm wages showed an increase of 199,000 in December, although economists expected growth of 422,000, according to Dow Jones.

Although the number of titles was disappointing, there was some evidence in this jobs report that the economy was improving and inflation was higher. Average hourly wages rose 0.6%, above expectations. And the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest level since February 2020 and well below the expected 4.1%.

This seemed to be what bond investors were focusing on as they sent yields higher again on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.76% on Friday, continuing its incredible 2022 run from a 2021 end-of-year level of 1.51%.

Tech stocks were expected to lose ground again on Friday as yields rose, continuing a theme this week of investors exiting the sector.

At the start of Friday’s trading session, GameStop shares climbed more than 15% pre-market after the company was reported to be venturing into the crypto world with investments in a market for non-fungible tokens and digital currency partnerships to create games and other items.

Elsewhere, Starbucks shares fell about 3% after RBC and Oppenheimer downgraded the coffee giant on the idea that the stock may have peaked in the near term and will struggle to boost profits in the near future. ‘to come up.

Additionally, Discovery’s stock rose 3.8% after Bank of America upgraded the company, saying it should win as the benefits with Warner Media become clearer.

Weekly jobless claims in the United States totaled 207,000 for the week ended Jan. 1, the Labor Department said Thursday. The reading was higher than the 195,000 expected. But the private sector created 807,000 jobs in December, ADP said on Wednesday, which is significantly higher than the 375,000 expected.

The stock declines over the past two days follow the release of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes on Wednesday. The central bank is ready to cut its economic aid at a faster pace than some had anticipated.