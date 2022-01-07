Trump SPAC DWAC action rises after social media app launch date





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, November 29, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Shares of the company connected to a planned social media app backed by former President Donald Trump rose sharply on Thursday after it was announced that the app had set a target launch date of February 21. Shares of blank control company Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped nearly 20% at the close of trading on Thursday, to a volume well above average. The gains came after the Trump Truth Social app indicated on Apple’s App Store that it planned to release next month. Reuters first reported the target date for publication on the App Store, where Truth Social is available for pre-order. February 21 is Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday. Trump’s company is being marketed as an alternative to social media giants Twitter and Facebook, both of which have banned it on the grounds of inciting the January 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Thursday was the anniversary of that attack on Congress, which disrupted proceedings confirming President Joe Biden’s election against Trump. CNBC Politics Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage: DWAC is a so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Company and like other SAVS was formed with no other underlying activity other than raising capital on public stock markets with the aim of identifying another company with which merge or buy with that money within a period or two years or less. In December, DWAC revealed in a public record that two financial regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, had opened investigations into stock transactions and communications with Trump’s company before the announcement of the merger agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/06/trump-spac-dwac-stock-rises-after-social-media-app-sets-launch-date.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos