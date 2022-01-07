USPS requests 120 days to comply with OSHA vaccine and testing requirements

The Postal Service is asking for a 120-day temporary exemption from the Occupational Safety and Health Administrations vaccination and testing mandate for large employers, citing challenges for the workforce during its busiest season.

The USPS, in a letter dated Tuesday, told OSHA that it would be nearly impossible to meet the deadlines set out in its Temporary Emergency Standard (ETS) under normal circumstances, but found them particularly difficult to respect during its high season, which runs from mid-October. until January.

Simply put, the Postal Service currently does not have sufficient resources to meet current ETS deadlines, especially during peak season, the USPS wrote in its letter.

The USPS said implementing the ETS would likely result in the loss of many employees, either through workers leaving the agency or through disciplinary action for non-compliance. The agency predicted the biggest drop in staffing would occur among temporary workers called on to handle an increase in mail and parcels during its peak season.

Between Thanksgiving and New Years Eve, USPS delivered 13.2 billion letters, cards, and parcels, more than the 12.7 billion it processed during the same period in 2020.

While the impact on our service can be devastating at any time of the year, forcing the postal service to absorb what could inevitably be a dramatic loss of employees at a time when the labor market is extremely tight and in the midst of peak postal service season would have a potentially catastrophic impact on our ability to provide service to the American public when demand is at its highest, the USPS wrote.

USPS spokeswoman Darlene Casey said the agency was seeking temporary help as it wanted to ensure its ability to deliver mail and packages was not hampered amid the current disruption in the supply chain of the country.

The Postal Service will continue to apply the existing extensive COVID-19 mitigation program to protect our employees and customers nationwide from the effects of COVID-19, Casey said.

In addition to workforce challenges, the USPS said it would need more time to finalize policy and training materials around OSHA’s mandate, purchase necessary supplies, and conduct collective negotiations with its unions on the discretionary elements of the implementation of the requirements.

The USPS is not covered by the Biden Administration’s immunization mandate for the federal workforce, but the agency falls under OSHA’s mandate for companies with 100 or more employees.

OSHA’s mandate requires that employees who are not fully immunized wear face masks and undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The agency has a few exceptions, the Associated Press reports, including for those who work outside or only at home.

OSHA said last month it would not issue citations related to its coronavirus vaccination mandate until January 10, and it would not issue citations to companies that do not meet its COVID testing requirements until February 9.

Unlike private sector companies, the USPS, as a federal entity, has confidentiality, security, and record-keeping obligations under the Privacy Act. The law sets out rules for how agencies can collect, use and disseminate information about individuals in the records systems they maintain.

The USPS says the procedural and administrative steps necessary to ensure that its registration systems continue to comply with the Privacy Act will take no less than three months.

USPS Told OSHA It Is Analyzing Its Record Keeping Systems With The Purpose Of Creating A Process To Track Immunization Status, Test Results And Related Accommodations For Its Workforce Of More Than 650,000 Employees .

Meanwhile, the agency is determining whether it will need additional IT infrastructure to ensure data is stored securely. However, the USPS warns that obtaining this information from so many employees will be a “stupendous undertaking.”

Due to the fact that this is a massive, unique and complex agency, it can be very difficult and time-consuming to make even modest changes to policies and procedures that impact conditions of its employees. This is especially true when the collection and use of medical information is involved, the USPS wrote.

The USPS is also in the process of negotiating with its unions on how it would implement the vaccine and testing mandate.

The USPS is drafting a COVID-19 vaccination, testing and facial coverage policy using a template provided by OSHA, and is exploring options to prepare for required collective bargaining with its unions on the discretionary elements of the ETS.

The USPS said it may also need to update its timekeeping and payroll systems to provide mandatory paid time off to get vaccinated, tested, and recover from any side effects of vaccination.

The USPS is also asking OSHA for an interim order requiring it to use its other means of protection, on a temporary basis, while the courts determine the legality of the ETS.

The USPS in August reinstated its mandatory mask policy for all employees, regardless of immunization status, if they interact with the public or cannot socially distance themselves in the workplace.

Other mitigating practices include a liberal leave policy for COVID-19-related absences and daily updates from its workforce in the form of discussions, articles and other notices.

Federal courts blocked OSHA from implementing the warrant, but an appeals court then reinstated it. The Supreme Court will hear oral argument on the OSHA mandate case on Friday.