Vietnams VinFast shows list of electric vehicles would be destined for America

You may not have heard of Vietnamese automaker VinFast yet. But the company plans to change that. And, while many startups have announced their intention to enter the U.S. auto market in recent years, none have gone as fast as this one.

VinFast chose this week’s CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas to make important announcements so quickly they left reporters stunned. Among them, the company:

Presentation of five new electric vehicles (EV)

Announced plans to stop production of gasoline cars before most Americans know they made them

New Reservation Program Launched – Customers who spend $ 200 to reserve a car will receive thousands of dollars in credit toward their final purchase, an NFT, and a free stay at a resort in Vietnam. Read it again. It won’t make more sense the second time around.

So… what is VinFast?

Founded in 2017, VinFast is the first Vietnamese automobile brand to market cars outside the borders of this country. It is a subsidiary of VinGroup, the largest Vietnamese conglomerate, which operates in fields as diverse as real estate and healthcare. VinFast was launched with just two products – a mid-size sedan and a mid-size SUV, both from previous generation BMW vehicles. But the company has forecast aggressive growth. It now has offices on five continents, with plans to sell vehicles in each.

Switch to all electric

The company this week announced its intention to “stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines by the end of 2022”. Instead, it will “focus research and development efforts on all-electric powertrains” for future vehicles.

Of course, most Americans did not know about VinFast when it produced gasoline cars. So Americans are likely to see the company as a pure producer of electric vehicles to begin with.

A complete range

VinFast used CES to showcase five vehicles. Their exteriors have all been drawn by the famous Italian design company Pininfarina, and the Vietnamese company will sell them with a unique ownership strategy.

Buyers will buy the car but will rent the battery. This system, says VinFast, will allow the company to replace any battery that drops below 70% of its capacity over time. The company has not disclosed what the leases will cost other than to say that “the total monthly cost of driving VinFast electric vehicles is approximately equal to the costs of gasoline.”

Since one of the main arguments in favor of buying an EV is that electricity costs less than gasoline, this strategy may require some tweaking.

VinFast said there will be two tiers to the battery rental program – one that allows up to 300 miles of driving per month and a second with no mileage limit.

The vehicles include:

The VF5, a subcompact SUV, price unknown

The VF6, a compact SUV, price unknown

The VF7, a 2-row SUV that differentiates between compact and mid-size, price unknown

The VF8, a 2-row midsize SUV starting at $ 41,000, not including the monthly battery rental cost

The VF9, a 3-row midsize SUV, starting at $ 56,000, not including the monthly battery rental cost

A unique reservation program

Buyers can purchase a reservation for vehicles today for $ 200. Reservation holders earn the right to order vehicles when ready, along with a unique set of benefits. They include a “voucher” valued between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000 for the final purchase price, a non-fungible token (NFT) based on the vehicle ID, and… ok… we let’s just start quoting now:

“A free tour package (excluding plane ticket) of a 3 bedroom beach villa for four people in seven days at one or more VinPearl hotels in Vietnam, including a hotel pick-up service. airport, accommodation, free unlimited entry to VAP, Safari or Golf. “

Oh, and a charger. You get a free portable charger. Presumably for the car, but the press release doesn’t say so for sure.

Is it real?

It’s a lot to digest. It should be noted that barely ten years ago, startups in the automotive industry were virtually unknown. Over the past few years, Tesla has gone from a questionable proposition to the world’s most valuable automaker (at least in terms of market capitalization). Startups Lucid Motors and Rivian have successfully delivered cars to their customers.

Even Sony is getting into the act.

As a project of a large conglomerate, VinFast has more resources at launch than any of them. But he’s trying many new ideas at once, with almost no infrastructure in the United States to support them. Anyone can guess if it is successful.

The company does not yet have any dealers or service points in the United States and has not explained how it plans to sell or service its cars.

“All early bookings can be refunded, offered or transferred from April 6, 2022,” says VinFast.