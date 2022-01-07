635 new cases of COVID-19 in London since Wednesday

There are 635 new cases of COVID-19 in the London area as of yesterday, according to data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The total number of active cases reported in the region is 4,360. No additional new deaths have been reported.

The seven-day moving average is 514.

The current number of COVID-19 infections of staff at the London Health Sciences Center has increased by 89 since yesterday, to 350.

The hospital is currently caring for 79 patients with COVID-19, including six in intensive care. Since yesterday, that number has increased by 16.

Five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in the children’s hospital. No hospital patient with COVID-19 is in pediatric intensive care.

COVID-19 across the province

Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions soared again in the province.

There were 2,279 people with the disease in hospitals reported Thursday, up from 2,081 the day before and a 136% increase from the same time last week. There were 319 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units, up from 288 patients the day before and 119 more than the week before.

Critical Care Services Ontario said 53 more adults had been admitted to intensive care units on Wednesday.

The province said it would soon start publishing data differentiating between patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and those who test positive for the virus in hospital for unrelated reasons.

The province reported at least 13,339 new cases of COVID-19 today, but this is likely a drastic undercoverage as Ontario recently changed its guidelines on who is eligible for a PCR test.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that about one in five cases is currently confirmed by the province’s testing regime.

The Ministry of Health has also recorded the deaths of 20 more people with COVID-19, the highest number in a single day since June 2021. The official death toll in Ontario now stands at 10,272.