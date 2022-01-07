Dow slips as stock market falters after US created 199,000 weaker-than-expected jobs last month





U.S. stock indexes struggled to find ground on Friday morning, with benchmarks mostly falling after a monthly jobs report turned weaker than expected. The softer data, however, was deemed insufficient to derail the Federal Reserve’s intention to end its accommodative policies and possibly raise rates to fight inflation in 2022. What is happening The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.20%

fell 72 points, or 0.2%, to 36,164.

The S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.20%

slipped 0.1%, or 3 points, to 4,694.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-0.70%

advanced 30 points, or 0.2%, to 15,112. On Thursday, the Dow Jones fell 171 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq is now 6% below its peak in November. What are the market drivers The US economy created 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported on Friday, well below forecasts by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal for an increase of 422,000 for the month, highlighting some impact of the spread. of omicron in the labor market. Market participants, however, likely view the report as lackluster but not damaging enough to give central bankers a reason to suspend what he has voiced as a plan to tighten financial policy sooner and faster than expected. The unemployment rate in the United States fell to 3.9% from 4.2%, while the average hourly wage jumped 19 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 31.31, according to data, proving a positive point for some. The report comes after a private sector reading rose to 807,000 in December,according to the ADP national employment report released on Wednesday, marking the biggest gain since May. Friday’s weaker-than-expected jobs report was surprising given the strength of Wednesday’s ADP private wage report, but investors are reminded that monthly jobs figures are subject to revisions in the coming years. months, wrote Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial, in an emailed comment. . The data also comes in a week in which the 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.783%

surged, putting pressure on growth stocks and supporting financials. Which companies are targeted? Actions of Gap Inc . GPS,

-1.86%

were in the spotlight after Kanye West, now known as Ye, announced a partnership with luxury brand Balenciaga on a Yeezy collection that will be available at Gap. Shares of the retailer fell 1.5%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. BOOT shares rose on Friday after the retailer pre-announced fiscal third quarter results, providing numbers that exceeded Street’s expectations.

BOOT shares rose on Friday after the retailer pre-announced fiscal third quarter results, providing numbers that exceeded Street’s expectations. CinCor Pharma Inc .CINC is expected to be made public on Nasdaq on Friday, after Massachusetts biopharmaceutical companies increased their initial public offering to $ 16 per share, in the middle of the expected range of $ 15 to $ 17 per share.

.CINC is expected to be made public on Nasdaq on Friday, after Massachusetts biopharmaceutical companies increased their initial public offering to $ 16 per share, in the middle of the expected range of $ 15 to $ 17 per share. Willis Towers WatsonWLTW has announced that it will change its stock symbol Nasdaq to WTW when markets open on Monday, January 10. How are the other assets doing? The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.3% for the day but was up 0.1% for the week.

Oil futures fell, with the US benchmark CL00 trading 0.4% to $ 79.18 per barrel. GC00 gold futures were trading up 0.1% at $ 1,791.30 / oz.

BitcoinBTCUSD was down 3% to around $ 41,000.

Stoxx Europe 600SXXP traded lower 0.4%, while London’s FTSE 100UKX edged up 0.2%.

The Shanghai CompositeSHCOMP fell 0.2% on Friday, while the Hang Seng HSI index rose 1.8% and Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK finished flat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/u-s-stock-futures-edge-higher-ahead-of-key-jobs-report-11641552704 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos