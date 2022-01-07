Ontario long-term care sees employees 20-30% off work amid COVID outbreaks

Ontario’s long-term care homes face more virus outbreaks and staff absences between 20 and 30% in some areas hard hit by COVID-19, the minister responsible for the sector said Thursday .

Rod Phillips said outbreaks were reported in 186 homes, nearly 30% of all in the province – in 30 of the province’s 34 public health units as of Thursday. With the Omicron variant continuing to generate cases at record levels, Phillips said he expects the number of long-term care epidemics to increase.

He said his ministry was in contact with homes struggling with a staffing issue, an issue seen in areas across Canada as the Omicron variant forces people to self-isolate.

“Like in any workplace, we see some of the pressures,” Phillips said during a virtual press conference on a local employment program.

“Staff in long-term care remains a concern, it’s an area of ​​interest and it’s an area where we come into daily contact with individual homes (approximately). “

Phillips’ office did not immediately provide an accurate number of the number of additional staff who were deployed to help households hard hit, or where absences caused the most acute problems.

The president of a union representing long-term care workers in the province also addressed the staffing issue at another press conference on Thursday, describing desperate measures being taken to rally workers.

“Due to failed planning in Ontario, more than 1,000 nursing home workers are currently on sick leave, forcing nursing homes to desperately recruit from fast food chains,” he said. said Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare union.

She said the homes had asked fast food workers to replace kitchen staff who couldn’t work.

The CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, which represents 70 percent of homes in the province, said ensuring adequate staffing levels is a “significant concern” given Omicron’s transmissibility .

Donna Duncan said the partnerships with hospitals and primary care established earlier in the pandemic are useful but currently limited as the entire healthcare system faces staff shortages related to Omicron.

“We are looking for more partnerships to reach long-term care homes with their support, especially those that will be at lower capacity in the coming weeks, such as restaurants and organizations that support schools,” he said. – it declared in a press release sent by email.

Duncan said his organization was discussing solutions with the government and recommended that the province update licensing requirements to “harness the full capabilities of internationally trained health professionals who already live and work in Ontario. “.

Phillips said some relief was available through additional funding for staff made available in the fall, but noted that staff absences increased as Omicron spread.

Phillips added that the long-term care industry is affected differently from hospitals, which face an increase in patient admissions every day as they are understaffed due to virus exposures and infections.

“In the case of long-term care, we are able to restrict access to protect residents and protect staff,” he said.

Last month, the province placed limits on visitors to long-term care homes to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus amid the spread of Omicron.

Only two designated caregivers per resident are now allowed to visit, while all other general visits have been suspended indefinitely and residents cannot leave for social reasons. There are exceptions for palliative visits.

Full COVID-19 vaccinations with two completed doses became mandatory for staff and volunteers as of last month and similar rules are being rolled out for visitors.

Residents of long-term care homes became eligible for booster doses last year.

Fourth doses will also be made available to residents of long-term care facilities, the province recently announced. The population is considered particularly vulnerable to the virus due to its advanced age, its underlying health problems and its collective living situation.

Residents of long-term care facilities account for nearly 40% of total deaths from COVID-19 in the province. Most of the 4,040 deaths occurred in the first two waves of the pandemic before the vaccines were administered, although Omicron’s highly contagious variant has raised new fears of a resurgence of generalized epidemics.

Toronto Board of Health Chairman Joe Cressy said on Twitter that a fourth dose of training would begin Thursday at the city’s 10 city-run long-term care homes.

“We know vaccines are effective in preventing serious damage, and urgent work continues to bring vaccines to the most vulnerable,” he wrote.

With files from Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

