Today’s Best Stock Market News January 7, 2021 | Free
Stock market futures slightly higher ahead of December jobs report
Futures contracts are moving slightly higher as the first trading week of the new year draws to a close. As a result, this despite two key factors currently weighing on the markets. Between the potential acceleration of interest rate hikes and the rampant Omicron Covid variant, investors are naturally cautious. While most think carefully about their next steps, market strategists have a lot of influence on stock Exchange today.
To begin with, Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at the banking holding company Sad (NYSE: TFC), provided some clarification. He notes that changes in Fed policies more often than not introduce market volatility. Lerner also continues to say, Stocks have generally performed positively during times when the Fed raises short-term rates, as this is normally associated with a healthy economy.
At the same time, investment banking analysts UBS (NYSE: UBS) has also weighed on the current state of affairs. The company argues that the current inventory declines are a bit of an exaggeration. In addition, it also highlights, The Fed policy normalization is unlikely to erode the outlook for corporate earnings growth, which remains on solid footing due to high consumer spending, rising wages and still easy access to capital. At 7:18 a.m. ET, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are trading up 0.02%, 0.18% and 0.29% respectively.
GameStop pops up on news of latest NFT work
GameStop (NYSE: GME) is the latest stock meme currently making headlines in the stock market. As we approach the one-year mark for the start of the meme stock frenzy fueled by retail investors, GME stock is once again the center of attention. Namely, GameStop is looking to introduce a digital market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This report comes from the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the subject. Overall, investors might consider this to be an intersection of exaggerated trends in today’s stock market. With the titan of the titular GameStop memes stock jumping into the NFT sector, that’s understandable.
In detail, the report notes that the GameStops market will specialize in video game NFTs. Simply put, the company plans to primarily facilitate the buying and selling of NFTs involving collectibles of video game characters. It would be a smart game from GameStop given the growing importance of NFTs in the gaming world. Obviously, companies like Electronic arts (NASDAQ: EA) are already looking to introduce such collectibles in future games.
On top of all this, GameStop is said to be keen to establish cryptocurrency partnerships as well. These partnerships would then be used to create games and items for its marketplace. As a result, GME stock peaked over 22% in extended trading yesterday. Nonetheless, investors would keep an eye on the company’s shares on the stock exchange today.
Somewhere else, Acquisition of the digital world (NASDAQ: DWAC), the SPAC linked to Donald Trump, is recovering. Part of this is due to the latest news regarding the launch of Trump’s social media platform, TRUTH Social. For starters, DWAC stock jumped over 19% during intraday trading yesterday. The current trend in the company’s stock is due to the discreet announcement of the platform’s release date. Yesterday an announcement on the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) the App Store revealed that the app is scheduled to go live on February 21. It could also indicate that the SPAC merger between DWAC and Trump Media & Technology is likely to end by then.
This is all based on the former president’s last update on Fox News last month. In this interview, Trump notes that the company is expected to be up and running by the first quarter of 2022. This, along with news of the company bringing in Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) to take on the role of CEO afterwards. his retirement, continues to generate a hype around Stock DWAC. Not to mention, there’s also the recent billion dollar PIPE deal funding the deal to consider as well. Given Trump’s current popularity, investors may be eager to jump on the TRUTH Social bandwagon ahead of its launch.
In other news, more companies are turning to the metaverse, and Unity (NYSE: U) is more than happy to help. Since yesterday, the company is now working with the Korean car titan Hyundai engine (OTCMKTS: HYMTF). For the most part, the duo will jointly design and build a new roadmap and metaverse platform for Hyundai. All of this will work to conceptualize and create a meta-factory for the automaker. According to Hyundai, the partnership will involve elements of smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI) training and autonomous driving simulation.
In theory, Hyundai believes the Meta-Factory will serve as a virtual test facility. This facility will then be used to optimize plant operations while allowing plant managers to solve problems virtually. At present, Hyundai aims to implement the first Meta-Factory concept in its innovation center in Singapore. The company expects all of this to be accomplished by the end of 2022. Arguably the current deal marks a major victory for Unity. After all, one of the world’s largest automakers relies on its expertise in the metaverse space.
All in all, it would show the continuous shift towards this new technological frontier. Technology names such as Meta (NASDAQ: FB) even to retailers like Nike (NYSE: NO) it’s obvious. That said, investors may now want to consider U stocks among other players in the metaverse.
Duck Creek Technologies Reports Strong First Quarter Figures; Announces partnership with Experian
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) released its first quarter financial years after yesterday’s closing bell. In it, the company posted strong year-over-year gains in its key metrics. Among them, a 25% increase in total revenue and a 40% increase in annual recurring Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue. For the uninitiated, Duck Creek is an enterprise SaaS software provider. Through its services, the company serves the damage insurance sector.
Duck Creek CEO Michael Jackowski provides a positive update on all of this. He said, We continue to see strong demand among new and existing customers who are making significant investments in their core systems to drive better and more profitable performance in all of their businesses. Looking ahead, Jackowski also notes that the company is focused on capitalizing on generational trends of insurers looking to modernize their core systems.
In addition, the company now works with Experian, a world leader in information services. Through this partnership, the duo aim to help general insurance providers in the UK. They will do this by improving the quality of their customers’ underwriting and complaint handling services through better knowledge of consumer data. All of this will be possible as Duck Creek provides on-demand SaaS solutions through the Experians iCache platform. As such, I could see DCT stocks turning heads in the stock market today.
