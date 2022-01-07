Every cruise in the United States with passengers has COVID cases





January 6, 2022 – Cases of the coronavirus have been reported on every cruise ship sailing with passengers in US waters. All 92 ships have passed the investigation threshold, according to the CDC, which has either opened an investigation or has already investigated and is observing each ship. The number of vessels under investigation has increased rapidly in recent days,The Washington Post reported. The CDC’s update on Tuesday used data from cruise lines submitted on Monday, showing that each ship has reached the threshold of 0.1% of passengers testing positive. Last week, the CDC warned all travelers, including those with vaccines, to avoid cruise ships after COVID-19 cases rose from 162 in the first 2 weeks of December to more than 5,000 cases in the last 2 weeks of December. The CDC has moved cruise ship travel to Level 4, the highest risk level. The virus that causes COVID-19 is easily spread between nearby people on ships, and the risk of contracting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine booster, the CDC said in updated guidelines. Cruise lines require all crew members and most – if not all – passengers to be fully vaccinated to board, the newspaper reported. Passengers also need proof of a recent negative test. In addition to the 92 ships with passengers, 18 ships with crew members only are in U.S. waters, the CDC reported on Tuesday. Of these, two reached the investigation threshold, while three reported cases but not enough to cross the threshold. As part of the investigation of cruise ships that meet the investigation threshold, CDC will obtain additional information from the cruise ship, such as exposure history of cases, close contact details, rates vaccination requirements and medical capabilities, said Caitlin Shockey, a spokesperson for the CDC. journal in an email. The CDC will look at several factors and work with cruise lines before moving ships from the current yellow status to a more serious red status that requires ships to return to port or delay navigation, Shockey told the To post. To achieve red status, a ship must have continued transmission of COVID-19 and the potential for cases to overwhelm the ship’s medical resources.

Several cruise ships have been turned away from ports since late December because of passengers or crew who tested positive, the newspaper reported. Most continued their journeys but skipped the stops where they were turned back. Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Wednesday that it would cancel Norwegian Getaways’ 9-day trip to the Caribbean that was scheduled to leave Miami that day, citing COVID-related circumstances. The cruise line gave the same reason on Tuesday for bringing the Norwegian Pearl back to Miami after departing for an 11-night trip to the Panama Canal on Monday. Passengers were told the trip was ending after many crew members tested positive, the To post reported, although details were not disclosed. The ship is due to return to Miami on Thursday. The cruise line also announced on Wednesday that trips will be canceled for Norwegian Pearl cruises through January 14, Norwegian Sky cruises through February 25, Pride of America cruises through February 26, Norwegian Jade cruises through ” through March 3, Norwegian Star cruises through March 19, Norwegian Sun cruises through April 19 and Norwegian Spirit cruises through April 23. All guests will receive an automatic full refund, the cruise line said. We will never compromise on health and safety and of course we will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure the well-being of all and protect public health, the company said. in a report. Also on Wednesday, Royal Caribbean Cruises canceled its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Thursday after nine passengers on its January 2 trip were identified as close contacts of a local case of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, according to to Reuters. They have tested negative so far, but the cruise ship will return to Hong Kong for further testing.

