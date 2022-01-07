lic: DPIIT to present revised FDI policy to facilitate LIC divestment: Secretary

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is changing the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to facilitate divestment of the country’s largest insurer LIC, after taking the view of the Ministry of Finance, said Thursday a senior government official.

Anurag Jain, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Domestic Trade (DPIIT), said the current policy related to the sector will not facilitate the LIC divestment process and, therefore, needs to be revised.

“We are working on a further simplification of the FDI policy. A very important point for further simplification is urgently needed as we need to proceed with the divestment of LICs. We would therefore propose a revised FDI policy that will facilitate the divestment from LICs, ”he told reporters here.



The issue is under discussion with the Directorate of Financial Services and the Directorate of Investment and Management of Public Assets (DIPAM).

“We had two rounds of discussions at my level and now we are (DPIIT, DFS and DIPAM) on the same page. So we are in the process of drafting these changes in FDI policy. Cabinet (for approval), ”he said.

Under current FDI policy, 74 percent of foreign investment is automatically authorized in the insurance sector. However, these rules do not apply to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is administered by a separate LIC Act.

In accordance with Sebi’s rules, REITs and FDIs are permitted under a public offering. However, sources said that since the LIC law does not contain any provisions regarding foreign investment, there is a need to align the proposed LIC’s IPO with Sebi’s standards regarding the participation of foreign investors.

The Cabinet approved LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) in July last year and the sale of the stake is scheduled for the current March quarter.

Further, speaking about the long-pending e-commerce policy, the secretary said that DPIIT was “giving the thumbs up” to e-commerce policy and national retail policy.

The e-commerce policy “is finalized at my level and we have disseminated it to other departments. work has been done, ”he said.

He added that FDI is only allowed in the market model and “I don’t see any change of mind on this.”

Asked about the availability of oxygen as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the country, he said the government was well prepared and “we can meet demand up to 19,000 metric tonnes.”

Regarding the divestment from LICs, Jain said Cabinet would approve changes in FDI policy.

Regarding the limit on FDI to be allowed in low-income countries, he said that whatever percentage DIPAM and the financial services department suggest, “we will put it in place” in the policy.

“We are looking at the project to facilitate essentially to ensure that it becomes a permitted activity because at the moment there are some things that need to be changed,” he said.

Speaking about reducing the compliance burden to promote ease of doing business and ease of life, he said DPIIT has written to states and other central ministries about it and asked them to identify the compliances that were to be reduced by January 31 and outside. , how much they (states and ministries) can make by March 31 and August 15, 2022.

Regarding start-ups, he said DPIIT will organize “Startup India Innovation Week” from January 10-16; and by virtue of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with some start-ups on January 15th.

In addition, a virtual exhibition will be organized and there will be several pitch sessions for start-ups with key investors and companies.

Regarding job creation by start-ups, he said 6.5 lakhs of jobs had already been created by 60,000 registered start-ups.

“Now we expect that over the next four fiscal years we will have another 20 lakh jobs. That’s what we expect,” Jain said.

Regarding the industrial policy draft, he said that the drafting is complete and “now we will take it to the upper levels and discuss and see how to move forward”.

In addition, he said that in the future, the department will use government procurement to promote national added value (PPP-MII Order 2017).

