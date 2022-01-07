Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Slip As Bond Yields Rise, Bitcoin Falls

Tech stocks were under pressure and bond yields soared on Friday after the December jobs report. Markets remain confident that the Federal Reserve will act quickly enough to raise interest rates.

The United States created 199,000 jobs in December, missing estimates of 422,000 and down from November’s result of 210,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%.

Any force markets can detect in the labor market could mean the Fed will be forced to raise interest rates sooner rather than later, with more people earning and spending money, contributing to high inflation.

This strong job market can be seen in Friday’s report. Today’s nonfarm payroll report required a good review of all the numbers and not just the missed headlines, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

This sent the yield of the 10-year Treasury, which forecasts long-term inflation of up to 1.8%, a new high in the pandemic era. The 2-year Treasury yield, whose movements often attempt to predict how many rate hikes are ahead, hit 0.9% from 0.87% before the report.

This is hurting tech stocks, which have recently performed poorly relative to the broader market. The Nasdaq is down around 7% from its all-time high, reached at the end of November. From that point on, the S&P 500 has been pretty much flat. Many fast-growing tech companies are investing heavily now to generate large profits in the future, and higher long-term bond yields reduce the value of future profits.

The image of technology now looks even darker. Below 15,000, the Nasdaq is trading below the level that had previously attracted buyers since October. These buyers appear less interested on Friday and this is no surprise with the 10-year yield jumping above its previous high.

The Dow Jones, home to more economically sensitive stocks, had a decent day. Of course, tougher Fed policy is, in itself, bad for economic growth, but investors aren’t very worried just yet, as the Dow is down just over 1% from its high. historical.

Even before the jobs report was released, the Fed said in its December report released on Wednesday that it would likely hike rates in June, although markets are expecting a first hike in March. The Fed is also planning to reduce the size of its balance sheet in the near future, which could lead to the sale of bonds. This would lower bond prices, raising their interest rates.

And then came the December jobs report, which was louder than the headline would suggest.

The results of the October and November work have been revised upwards by a total of 141,000. And the December report is no exception. We remind investors that the monthly employment figures are subject to revisions in the coming months, wrote Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial.

It’s just the title number. The household survey, which includes those who work for themselves or have no formal job, indicated that those without a job fell by 483,000.

In reality, the jobs report was a huge beat no matter how you look at it, said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory.

In addition, wages in the private sector have continued to rise. Not only does this mean that households have more money to spend, but it also means that businesses have more incentives to raise prices, which contributes to inflation.

Overseas, London



FTSE 100

was up 0.5%, and Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

jumped 1.8% amid investor optimism that China would prioritize a stable economy.

Cryptocurrencies continued to lag, deepening losses after a collapse this week.



Bitcoin,

the main digital asset, fell 1.5% to less than $ 42,500, according to data from CoinDesk, after starting the week around $ 47,000. Smaller pair



Ether

fell nearly 4%, remaining above $ 3,200, from $ 3,800 on Monday.

Here are five stocks in motion on Friday:





GameStop



(ticker: GME) climbed 4.4% as the company’s plans to expand into digital assets took shape. The retailer creates a division for cryptocurrency partnerships, while creating an NFT marketplace, Barrons reported.





Delta Airlines



Share (DAL) rose 4.3% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America.





Honeywell International



(HON) stock rose 2.7% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS.





McKesson



The stock (MCK) rose 2.3% after being outperformed to Neutral at Credit Suisse.





Kohls



The stock (KSS) fell 1.4% after being demoted to Sell Neutral at UBS.

