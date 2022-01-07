5 stock sectors ready to beat the market in 2022





The threat of rising interest rates and less favorable Federal Reserve policy hurt markets.

Growth stocks gained the upper hand at the start of the year, a trend that may continue.

Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt has named five ways to outperform in 2022. Stocks got off to a shaky start in 2022, and growth names were hit particularly hard. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell more than 3% in the first four trading days of the year. Investors ran for cover wednesday after a few minutes of the Final Federal Reserve Meeting showed that the US central bank may be considering a quick reversal of its accommodative monetary policy. The threat of an interest rate hike and a shrinking Fed balance sheet caused stocks to fall across the board, but stocks of high-growth, low-earnings companies fell the most. Tavis McCourt, institutional equity strategist at Raymond James and 23-year market veteran, says the turbulent trading for growth stocks may be just beginning, but there are plenty of opportunities elsewhere. “I’m probably in the camp of a fairly good year for companies with lower valuations and more cyclical aspects of their business and a more difficult year for companies with high valuations which tend to be more negatively affected by higher rates, ”McCourt told Insider in a recent interview. While investors have been spooked by both the Omicron virus variant and inflation, McCourt doesn’t think we need to panic. The current wave of COVID-19 appears to be less severe in terms of hospitalizations and deaths, leading McCourt to believe that it should therefore be “less disruptive” to an otherwise strong economy. McCourt also said that despite the price spike to the highest rate in 39 years at the end of 2021, inflation will subside even if it persists above 2%. “Inflation, when measured from year to year, probably improves as the year progresses, if only because comparisons become easier,” said McCourt. “Supply chain issues probably improve as the year progresses. I think we’re going to be above 2% for a while.” Main investment opportunities in 2022 Value-driven stocks that are in cyclical or economically sensitive sectors are among the best bets for investors in the coming year, McCourt said. Large, small, or mid-cap companies can be successful as rates rise, McCourt said, adding that investors should note the performance gaps between value and growth by size and watch for reversals. “Last year was a really strange year as the Small Cap Value Index beat the Small Cap Growth Index by around 25%, the Mid Cap Value Index beat the Mid-cap growth around 10%, but large The cap value index has underperformed large-cap growth, ”said McCourt. “The growth of large caps is still dominant. At some point, I expect that to change.” Equities in the energy, financials and tech sectors posted some of the best returns of 2021. McCourt expects the names of the financials and energy sectors to remain strong even as the latter cannot replicate its run by about 50%, but said technology stocks to be “over challenged”. Besides the Finance and Energy sectors, McCourt said he likes Industrial, more banks and home builders. He is less optimistic about stocks in the following sectors: technology, consumer staples, health care and utilities. Below is a commentary from McCourt on each sector or industry he likes, along with a screenshot of a corresponding exchange-traded fund (ETF) that investors can use to play the theme. These ETFs are: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), SPDR Fund for the selected industrial sector (XLI), SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB).

