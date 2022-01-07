Business
What Johnson and Johnson COVID Vaccine Recipients Should Know Now
Nearly 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine equivalent to the populations of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia put together an enormous number which seems to have been forgotten in a country dominated by the beneficiaries of Pfizer or Moderna.
J&J Janssen’s unique shot was initially touted for its convenience and affordability, a unique diet that did not require ultra-cold storage.
But there were questions about its effectiveness compared to the two-shot mRNA vaccine series and concerns about the risk of rare blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the preferred options on J&J in most situations.
There now appear to be few guidelines for recipients of the least used vaccine. So if you’ve had the J&J vaccine before or are still planning to have it, what’s the latest news on the protection it offers and if you need more shots?
TODAY asked Dr Daniel Kuritzkes, head of the infectious disease division at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; and Dr. Roy Gulick, chief of the division of infectious diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center and professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Are you still considered to be fully vaccinated with just one J&J vaccine?
Yes, a person who has received a primary series of a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, in the case of the J & Js vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, According to the CDC.
I think this is in dire need of updating, Kuritzkes said. In practice, based on all the data, I would consider that a single injection of the J&J vaccine is insufficient to ensure complete protection.
The CDC is now moving towards the terminology of staying up to date with your vaccines, which means extra injections.
What does it mean to be boosted if you have received the J&J vaccine?
This means receiving a booster dose at least two months after the initial injection. Booster doses of Pfizer or Moderna are preferred, the CDC said.
For J&J, some data suggests that antibody levels are better if you switch to the mRNA vaccine and especially Moderna, so many people will opt for that choice to get higher antibody levels, Gulick said. .
You can also get a second J&J hit, which showed high levels of protection against the omicron variant, according to the data published ahead of peer review in December.
People sometimes talk about triple vaxxing in the context of the two-shot series mRNA vaccines, plus a booster that essentially results in double vaxxing for J&J recipients: the initial single dose of the vaccine, plus a booster. .
Are people who received the J&J plus booster vaccine as protected as those who were vaccinated and boosted with mRNA injections?
We don’t know the answer to this. These groups have not been compared, Gulick said.
Kuritzkes okay, noting that scientists don’t have enough monitoring yet.
But he predicted that if you had a J&J vaccine at some point in the spring or summer (of 2021) and got a booster in the fall with an mRNA vaccine, at this point, it’s likely that you have very high antibody levels that would be the equivalent of someone who has been triple vaxxed.
At present, optimal protection is a third injection of mRNA or a second injection of a J&J, said Dr Anthony S. Fauci Tuesday.
Is there a need or benefit for J&J recipients to receive two injections of the mRNA vaccine?
Not in the context of getting the two-shot mRNA series 21 or 28 days apart, the two experts said. This has not been studied and is currently not recommended, but active research is underway right now to see if people need a second booster, Gulick noted.
What do we know about J&J protection now?
The largest real-world study to date, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, showed that a single injection of the vaccine offered protection against COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions until at six months, the company announced on Thursday.
Last year, he said a single dose of his vaccine offered 70% protection against moderate to severe forms of the disease, with a second injection given about two months after the first. increase efficiency to 94%.
In addition to stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies, vaccines also induce T cells, another layer of protection.
The main advantage of the J&J vaccine is that it induces very high levels of cytotoxic T cells. These are cells that are responsible for killing cells infected with the virus, Kuritzkes said.
T cells persist whether antibody levels decline or not, which may explain why J & J’s level of protection appears to remain fairly stable at six months compared to the decline seen for mRNA vaccines although they still start. with a higher level of protection, he noted.
Studies are continuing on the durability and stability of protection of all vaccines.
If you have received the J&J vaccine without any problem with a blood clot, is it okay to receive the second vaccine?
It’s not clear, the two experts said. The vaccine has been linked to the risk of rare but potentially fatal blood clots. In the United States, at least 54 people, mostly younger women, have been hospitalized with these blood clots and nine people have died.
For those considering a J&J recall, the risk may persist even if they have not encountered any issues with the initial shot.
Just because it didn’t happen the first time around, I’m not sure you can guarantee it didn’t happen the second time around, Kuritzkes said.
If you were a senior or male and wanted to get a boost from J&J and did well with the first shot, that’s probably fine. I would still have some hesitation if I were a young woman boosted by J&J.
