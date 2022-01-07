Studio Press, Union Diagnostic left the stock market





By Adedapo Adesanya President Muhammadu Buhari instructed the board of directors of the newly incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to ensure strict adherence to the principles of corporate governance which place special emphasis on conducting business with standards highest ethical standards, integrity and transparency. The president entrusted this task to the new board of directors of the NNPC during the inauguration of the president, Mrs. Margery Chuba Okadigbo, on Friday in Abuja. Mr. Buhari also tasked them with focusing on profitability and operating on par with his industry peers around the world. I expect NNPC Limited to be aware of our commitments to our net zero carbon aspirations and fully align with the global realities of energy transition, he said. The president reminded board members that they had joined as a result of the reforms proposed by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which aims to reposition the Nigerian petroleum industry into a commercially viable industry and competitive in line with global business dynamics. and best practices. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is mandated to focus on profitability and continued value creation beyond simply meeting legal and regulatory requirements. NNPC Limited is expected to operate on a par with its industry peers across the globe while acting as an enabling company that will foster the development of other sectors of our economy. The inauguration of this council is a major step in the ongoing transition to a more viable oil industry that will attract investment to support our economic growth and create jobs for millions of our people, he said. President Buhari ordered that there be full alignment and synergy between NNPC Limited, the Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Upstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the law in all respects, in order to implement the onerous reforms envisaged for the energy sector. NNPC Limited is expected to operate on par with its industry peers elsewhere in the world while acting as an enabling company that will further the development of other sectors of our economy, the nation's number one citizens said. While thanking the leaders and members of the National Assembly for their unwavering support in the journey towards a viable, accountable and transparent energy industry, the president said he would count on the professional knowledge and ethical conduct of the members of the board of directors to ensure the delivery of its administrations promise to Nigerians. For his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, said that under the current administration a lot has been accomplished in the petroleum industry, including the signing of the PIA, the registration of NNPC Limited as a CAMA company and the inauguration of the board of directors of NNPC Limited. Mr President, this is history as it is the first time that a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has inaugurated an independent board of directors of an independent NNPC Limited. This, however, puts a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of those who were inaugurated and those of us in the Department of Petroleum Resources, he said. The following members of the Board of Directors were inaugurated Ms. Okadigbo, President; Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, Director General; Mr. Umar I. Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Tajudeen Umar (North East); Ms. Lami O. Ahmed (North Center); Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West); Mr. Henry Obih (South East); Lawyer Constance Harry Marshal (South-South); and Mr. Pius Akinyelure (South West). The others were Mr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources; and Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

