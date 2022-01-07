3 of the worst performing stocks on the NYSE ready to resurface in 2022?

Most investors understand that a good stock is an even better buy when its price has been lowered. But, that doesn’t necessarily mean that a stock with a lowered price is more worthy of ownership than it was before it lost value. Sometimes a particular company’s stock price goes down for a good reason.

This is the conundrum that a large number of investors may be faced with right now. While they may be big and listed on the world’s most respected exchange, are the NYSE’s biggest losers of the past year worth publishing now?

Generally speaking, no.

The worst of the worst in the NYSE

The names of some of the people on the bottom of New York’s list in 2021 are shocking, though not as shocking as the poor performance their actions have provided in recent times.

Example (s): Old Wall Street darlings like Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), soft (NYSE: YOU), RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) are among the top 10 worst performing large-cap stocks last year, down 51%, 45% and 53% respectively.

These aren’t the worst of the worst in the NYSE, mind you. Chinese equitiesKE Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment, and Lufax Holding are technically the worst of the worst large-cap stocks listed on the NYSE for the period in question, each losing more than 60% of its value. Ali Baba is also the mixture with its decline of 48%.

The rout of so many Chinese stocks listed in the United States, however, can be attributed to the country’s regulatory crackdown on many of its companies which casts a shadow of uncertainty over their future. RingCentral, Chewy, and Pinterest are all down sharply simply because the market has lost its once bullish interest.

And that’s the tricky part of the puzzle for bargain hunters here. RingCentral, Pinterest, and Chewy may have been plunged deep into the hole over the past year or so, but most of their big withdrawals can be attributed to the scale of their big wins on record and soon after 2020.

The table below puts it in perspective. While they had fallen by more than 50% in the past year, Pinterest shares had risen by more than 360% between the end of 2019 and its peak in February. Chewy gave up 45% of its realized value thanks to its 300% bullish momentum. RingCentral gained 140% through 2020 and early 2021 before falling more than 50% in the past 12 months.

Simply put, these stocks were ripe for a lot of profit taking. Investors just took advantage of the opportunity, which eventually evolved into self-sustaining sales.

At one point, however, investors couldn’t get enough of these three names.

A great story never really goes away

And this is an important detail.

On the proverbial paper, the market rewards the stocks of companies with solid products or services that can deliver profits – and growth – for the indefinite future. And it rates stocks based on the perceived risks and benefits of being in those companies, using the stock ratings of competitors as a benchmark.

In reality, the market does not work with as much reason or consistency, especially in the short term. Stories can be more important than ratings. Being in a particular industry can be more important than being profitable. In many cases, the hype and hope can take such a lifespan that even the analyst community will firmly support an unproven business. That support was certainly in place for all three of these stocks in 2020 and early 2021. Subsequent rallies simply moved too far and too quickly to hold up, paving the way for big pullbacks throughout most of the year. last year.

Here’s the problem: Neither the stories of these companies nor the analysts’ support for them have really changed since their stock pullbacks materialized. The consensus price target for Pinterest is still 60% above the current share price. RingCentral is worth more than nearly double the current share price. Currently trading at nearly $ 54 apiece, Chewy shares are nearly 30% undervalued, according to the consensus price target of $ 75.71. These big NYSE stocks are only going down because the majority of investors lost sight of their big goals and instead chose to lock in their earnings. Since the market fell in love with them all at some point, it can and probably will do it again.

Plus, there’s nothing like the start of a new calendar year to hit the mental reset button.

Always have a bigger vision

That’s not always the case, mind you. Sometimes stocks can shine brilliantly for a while and then go into a much-needed downfall that never ends. Groupon comes to mind. Consumers love a good deal, and small businesses love to expand their reach. The business model itself, however, was deeply flawed. Other times, the massive sales may be temporary, but with no end to their woes in sight. This is where Chinese stocks like Tencent Music and Alibaba are currently located. Again, just buying stocks because they were beaten is not a sufficient reason to buy them.

The flip side is that underperforming action is not always an indictment against a company’s prospects. It can’t hurt to explore these names, especially when they are well established, names listed on the NYSE that are only declining because investors’ love for them has grown a little too zealous, paving the way for long-term profit-taking.

In other words, stock selection ultimately remains a case-by-case matter. Recent performances are only part of the story.