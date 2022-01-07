Learning Pool buys New York Stock Exchange spin-off company





A Northwestern e-learning company bought a New York peer for an undisclosed sum. Learning Pool has acquired True Office Learning, a compliance technology company that counts some of the largest multinationals in the United States among its clients. The American company was founded out of the True Office of the New York Stock Exchange and offers online training to employees on compliance issues, using artificial intelligence to improve and tailor the effectiveness of its programs. True Office Learning is an important step in our journey to create extraordinary results for companies that invest in learning, said Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool. The True Office Learning team has developed the most reliable and innovative offering in compliance today and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the technology and the team into our Stream. Learning Suite. The acquisition is the fifth in a series of purchases over the past five years by Learning Pool, which includes another US-based Remote Learner, which has seen the company expand its presence in the region. It comes after a significant investment in the company by Marlin Equity Partners in the summer of 2021. Learning Pool was founded in Londonderry in 2006 by Paul McIlvaney, who remains the CEO of the group. It provides a range of digital learning products and services for organizations including global brands such as The FA, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Sky and Swiss Re. It creates onboarding learning, rigorous compliance training and significant skills development opportunities for more than 5 million people each year. Mark Lynch, chief product officer at Learning Pool, said the acquisition offers a number of synergies. True Office Learning has found a way to develop an action-oriented compliance solution that delivers great data to its customers while maximizing time spent in headquarters, he said. Behavioral insights that a business can use to measure and manage risk through True Office Learnings solutions can also be used behind the scenes to tailor and personalize the learning experience for others. Learning Pool has placed data at the heart of our strategy for years; True Office Learning builds on this platform to give us an unmatched foundation from which to innovate and continue to deliver meaningful results using increasingly advanced AI and machine learning techniques. Neha Gupta, CEO of True Office Learning, welcomed the recovery. The opportunity to combine our solutions with Learning Pools LXP, Stream technology represents a significant leap forward for our combined customers. We are excited to advance our shared passion for innovation, customer focus and delivering extraordinary results to build the future of corporate learning.

