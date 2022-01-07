The first scholarship of 2022

The Detroit Red Wings have one win, one loss and one carryover to debut in 2022. Let’s take a look at the roster for the new year and head to the first “purse” of 2022.

For those who haven’t read it before, the Stock Series is a way to gauge player performance by “trading” their stocks – which is trending up, down, or holding?

Upward trend

Pie Suter

Suter was excellent against the San Jose Sharks. He scored two goals, including one on the penalty kill, and was excellent defensively. He was at his best against the Sharks. Suter is not a striker who has the raw skills to force his way into the attacking zone or find the back of the net. When he’s at his best, he remains responsible defensively, looking for any sort of mistake to capitalize on and putting himself in position to hit one right in front of the net. Suter did all of the above against the Sharks, scoring once on a breakaway and once in net. After a slow start to the season, Suter has really picked up the pace lately.

Tyler bertuzzi

Bertuzzi was scorching at the start of the year, calmed down a bit the following month and now seems to be back on track offensively. Bertuzzi has three goals to kick off the New Year, one against Boston and two against San Jose. He’s got six points in his last five and he’s just behind Larkin in team goals (15). The 26-year-old winger is a staple of the front row, and it looked like he was once again scoring an impressive clip.

Downward trend

The power play

At the start of the season, it looked like the power play had finally turned a corner. With Moritz Seider and Nick Leddy as the unit’s quarterback and Lucas Raymond’s introduction into the roster, it looked like Alex Tanguay had righted the ship. But since then, the human advantage has been on a downward spiral. The unit has yet to score in 2022 and hasn’t looked good along the way. The movement of the puck doesn’t seem to be the problem, they just can’t find the right time to pull the trigger. At 14 percent, Detroit now has the league’s second-worst power play.

Philippe Zadina

Zadina was a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Do I have to say more?

Hold on

Moritz Seider

The rookie defender has done nothing to dramatically increase his stock in 2022, but he continues to perform as the team’s best defenseman. Whether it’s throwing massive punches (or absorbing them), spinning the puck efficiently, or maintaining possession in the offensive zone, Seider has always been the best blue liner in the entire roster.

Dylan Larkin

Like Seider, Larkin’s stock is already so high that even a quality performance against two games to start the New Year didn’t really have much of an effect (he had one goal and two assists in the first two games. of the new year). At this point, fans know how important the number one center is to the team. As a captain he is essential to the chemistry and attitude of the team. However, Larkin is also a key part of the offense – his 32 points (16 goals and 16 assists) lead the team and he crosses one of the best offensive lines in the league. Larkin looked impressive in 2022, but that’s no surprise to anyone.